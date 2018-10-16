Ariana Grande is getting back out there.

The 25-year-old pop star took the stage for the first time since her split from Pete Davidson to perform "The Wizard and I" for an upcoming TV special. The program, which taped on Tuesday and will air later this month, will honor the Broadway musical Wicked.

Grande ended her engagement to Davidson over the weekend, and although she dropped out of a performance on Saturday, she assured fans on Monday that she would still be a part of the Wicked special. The "God Is a Woman" singer was all dressed up in green to belt out the song, sharing a pic of her look to Instagram on Tuesday. TMZ posted footage of her performance.

“Honored to be included in this celebration of 15 years of my favorite musical of all time 💚 wouldn’t miss it for the whole universe #wicked15,” Grande wrote on Instagram on Monday, alongside a pic of her script, which features the lyrics to “The Wizard and I.”

Davidson, meanwhile, recently pulled out of his scheduled comedy appearance on Wednesday, due to personal reasons.

Noticeably missing from her left hand during Grande's performance was her massive engagement ring from Davidson, which a source told ET on Tuesday that she had returned to him. As for where the former couple stands now, ET's source said there might be hope of a reconciliation in the future.

"Ariana has been going through a lot with the death of her ex, Mac Miller, her album launch and promotions and her newer relationship with Pete. Ariana and Pete decided for now the couple needed space, as they've been together non-stop since they started dating," the source shared. "There is a possibility the couple could get together as they really care for one another, but right now they just needed to step away and regain some clarity on their wants and needs."

A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway airs Monday, October 29 at 10pm ET/PT on NBC.

