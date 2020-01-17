Ariana Grande is showing support for her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

On Friday, Miller's family released the rapper's posthumous album, Circles, through Warner Records, two years after his tragic death. Grande was one of the first to post about it via Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of the cover art.

As fans began listening to the album, some paid extra attention to track no. 5. Titled "I Can See." The song features harmonies from a female artist around the 1:07 mark, and fans immediately started taking to Twitter, asking if it was Grande's voice on the track.

Ariana’s harmonies in the background of “I can see” by Mac Miller🥺🖤🙏 pic.twitter.com/IOe5agrRtK — 𝐒𝐚𝐠𝐚☁️ (@mmoonlightarii_) January 17, 2020

"I'm listening to mac's new album and low key I am pretty sure it’s Ariana's vocals on 'I can see'???" one user wrote, accompanying it with a Powerpuff Girls gif. "I'm crying."

"Ariana harmonizing in the background of Mac Miller’s new song 'I Can See' has my heart THROBBING," another added.

i’m listening to mac’s new album and low key i am pretty sure it’s ariana’s vocals on “i can see” ??? i’m crying pic.twitter.com/7NVUoQz17m — Michelle Platti 🎄🌈 (@michelleplatti) January 17, 2020

Ariana harmonizing in the background of Mac Miller’s new song “I Can See” has my heart THROBBING — Lauren Stanton (@laurenstanton31) January 17, 2020

Miller's family told ET that they have no comment on the song at this time. ET has also reached out to Grande's reps.

Circles feels like closure; the end of something you loved but must let go. A reminder that moving on isn’t forgetting, it’s taking that wisdom and building a better future.



RIP Mac — Bryce (@WestendWhale) January 17, 2020

if ariana really is backing vocals on this mac album i will just be in my closet floor crying all day — Court (@courtcampy) January 17, 2020

ariana liked the tweet about mac miller’s album being out and that makes me cry — charley ♡ (@deluxeswt) January 17, 2020

“I Can See” is my new favorite song by Mac Miller from #Circles



And I’m not 100% sure if it’s her, but it sounds like Ariana Grande has some vocals in the background harmonies. It sounds amazing. — Tony Pajamas (@dinixluna) January 17, 2020

one song into mac miller’s circles and i’m pic.twitter.com/HLefDEzfeT — joe a lego star wars timmy turner (@midlifetimmy) January 17, 2020

Circles is Gold. Rest in peace Mac ☯️ — yana (@_elliaanaa) January 17, 2020

It’s happened this album hit me with a uppercut of emotion. Mac Miller done did it. Circles 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2wXr7j33Tq — Alonso Campos Diaz (@bigzo43) January 17, 2020

As ET previously reported, Miller died in September 2018 at the age of 26. The news came just a few weeks after he was charged with a DUI, and months after his breakup from Grande.

"Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26," his family said in a statement to ET at the time. "He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."

Miller spoke about his breakup from Grande in a July 2018 interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 on Apple Music, calling the intense scrutiny he faced "stressful." However, he said he was focused on his new album, Swimming, which dropped in August 2018.

"It's strange. Like, the whole thing is a little strange but it's not negative," he said. "It's just a part of something that's going to continue to help make me who I am. You know, it's all positive energy. I am happy for her and moving forward with her life just as I'm sure she is with me."

