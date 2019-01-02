Ariana Grande Says She’s Not Dating in 2019 or Maybe Ever Again

Ariana Grande is not particularly interested in the “next.”

The 25-year-old pop star took to Twitter on New Year’s Day to answer fan speculation about her dating life.

One fan posted a screenshot of an article titled, “Who is Ariana Dating NOW?!” which prompted the “thank u, next” singer to reply, “Can they tell me too?”

She went on to add, “Spoiler for the rest of this year/probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions.”

Grande had a whirlwind year in the romance department, splitting from her boyfriend Mac Miller in the spring before getting together with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Less than a month later, the pair got engaged, but in October the pair called it quits.

spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 1, 2019

Having lost her ex Miller in September to a fatal drug overdose, Grande has been open with her fans as she mourns the loss. She also released the hit single, “thank u, next,” as a love note to her famous past romances.

