It appears Ariana Grande is getting ready to be on the road again following a tumultuous few months.

On Monday, the 25-year-old singer replied to a fan on Twitter who asked if she was going to go on tour in support of her latest album, Sweetener. Grande said that she was "ready" and was in the middle of working out final details.

"Any news about Sweetener tour?" the fan asked. "If not [please] don’t stress about it! we can wait / we want you to be actually ready to go on tour.'"

"I'm ready," Grande wrote back with a black heart emoji. "My heart needs it actually finalizing a few more things but i'm tryna get em dates to u asap."

While Grande has since deleted the tweet, she did respond with an exclamation mark to another fan, who wrote, "I can't wait to sing my heart w you."

It's been a tough time for Grande, who canceled appearances following the sudden death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, from an apparent overdose in September. Earlier this month, news also broke that she had split from her fiance Pete Davidson after a whirlwind engagement.

On Monday, Grande shared a sweet video of Miller on her Instagram Stories. The black-and-white clip appeared to be filmed at a 2018 Academy Awards party and showed Miller dressed in a suit and happily smiling at the camera. One day before, Grande also wrote about getting rid of toxicity.

“Protect your peace, get rid of toxicity, cleanse your space, cultivate love,” she posted on her Instagram Stories.

