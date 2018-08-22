Ariana Grande Shares Personal Video of Her and Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande is sending her fiancé, Pete Davidson, a sweet message!

The 25-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a compilation video of the couple's time together. Set to "R.E.M." -- a song off her latest album, Sweetener -- the clip gives fans an inside peek into her life with the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star.

Interspersed with clips of Grande greeting fans and performing, there are also sweet moments of the pair kissing, hanging out backstage and making their red carpet debut at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Davidson is also seen gushing over his girl while wearing her Sweetener merch.

The video ends on a funny note, with Grande -- much to Davidson's amusement -- asking a room full of dancers, "Can you do me a solid? I know one of y'all has a tampon. You've got to."

"You're such a dream to me," the "God is a Woman" singer captioned the sweet video.

The clip came just hours after Grande shared a selfie of her and Davidson rocking her neon tour merch. In the pic, the comedian is adoringly kissing his fiancée's head while she snaps the mirror photo.

"Subtle [just] like our love," Grande quipped in the caption.

subtle jus like our love A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 21, 2018 at 1:07pm PDT

On Wednesday morning, Good Morning America aired the singer's interview with Michael Strahan, where she opened up even more about what makes Davidson perfect for her.

"It's just, like, a feeling. I know that's so cheesy, people are always like, 'When you know, you know,' and you're like, 'Oh yeah. Whatever. OK,'" she said. "...I mean, he ticks every box and it gets better every day. And I'm very grateful."

While at the VMAs, the couple appeared to be having the time of their lives, with Davidson even sporting a handmade beaded bracelet that read, "AGD," which will be Grande's new initials once she gets married.

ET caught up with the "Get Well Soon" singer's brother, Frankie Grande, at the awards show and he was more than willing to dish on his sister's upcoming nuptials.

"I'm just so excited that we get to have this amazing celebration and I get to be a part of it, obviously," he said. "I'm excited. I'm excited for her and I'm excited for Pete. I think its going to be wonderful. I'm definitely in the bridal party. We're sorting out everything as of now, but I'll definitely be the 'gay of honor.'"

Here's more with the Big Brother star:

RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson's DIY Bracelet at the VMAs Appears to be a Sweet Tribute to Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Performs 'God Is a Woman' With 50 Diverse Female Dancers at MTV VMAs

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at MTV Video Music Awards

Related Gallery