Will Ariana Grande be writing more songs about Ricky?

The "Thank U, Next" singer stepped out on New Year's Day with her ex, Ricky Alvarez. Grande bundled up in a puffy coat and face mask while the pair braved the brisk, cold New York City weather.

But while the 25-year-old pop star's dating life has been the source of much speculation pretty much since her split with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, it's likely Grande and her amicable ex's metropolitan stroll was just a friend hang. In addition to shutting down rumors that she and Alvarez had rekindled their romance in early December, Grande made clear her dating plans on Tuesday, responding to a fan questioning her relationship status on Twitter by writing, "spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions."

Seems like in 2019, Grande is still focused on her relationship with "Ari," and we're so good with that!

