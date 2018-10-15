A day prior to reports of a breakup, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were spotted backstage at Saturday Night Live together, ET has learned.

A source says that the singer was with the comedian this past Saturday evening at the variety show's offices and was affectionate with him.

Additionally, the Daily Mail has photos of Davidson and Grande leaving NBC’s headquarters on Sunday together. Soon after, TMZ reported that they had parted ways after five months of dating and a shocking engagement.

“Ariana made the final decision," a source has since told ET. "It was time to realize this wasn’t the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken. Pete is still so in love with her. He wanted his whole world to revolve around her but she was emotionally unavailable. He realizes she was at her limit with pressure from everyone and everything around her. There were days she just wanted to run away from the world just to get some peace and quiet and peace of mind. Pete had to give her that space out of love."

“They have not stopped talking since they made the decision to split and in fact, they plan on trying to stay close friends or maybe one day even more than that," the source added. “They are remaining positive and looking forward to a future together where they may be best friends and still haven’t ruled out the possibility of one day making their relationship work."

The 25-year-old songstress also canceled a performance at F**k Cancer’s inaugural Barbara Berlanti Heroes fundraising gala on Saturday. Her manager, Scooter Braun, took the stage at the event to explain her absence.

“And you saw [in] your invite, someone I'm very close to was supposed to come sing for you today, and because of things that she's going through, she couldn't be here today,” he said. “And while I was frustrated, being the manager, my wife, being who she always is, just looked at me and she goes, 'She needs this time.'"

On Monday, Grande shared a photo of the script for A Very Wicked Halloween, a concert honoring the musical Wicked's 15 years on Broadway.

“Honored to be included in this celebration of 15 years of my favorite musical of all time 💚 wouldn’t miss it for the whole universe #wicked15,” she captioned the photo, making no mention of Davidson.

