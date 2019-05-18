Ariana Grande had a fun-filled day.

The "Thank U, Next" singer and her pals paid a visit to the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, taking to Instagram Story to share the experience. In her first video, Grande is seen wearing an astronaut suit as her friend plays her song "NASA" in the background.

"Thank you for the coolest day of my life @nasa," Grande wrote on the clip. "My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what just happened but I can’t wait to share more. What a special day and experience. Thank you so so so so much for your generosity and for showing my friends n I around."

In another clip, the 25-year-old pop star shows off the Mission Control room, which has a personalized message for her on the screen. "Welcome to Mission Control Ariana Grande," it says.

NASA's official Instagram, reposted her Story on their account, quoting Grande's song lyrics, "It's like you're the universe and we're N-A-S-A."

"NASA" is off of Grande's latest album, Thank U, Next, which was released in February. The song begins with RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shangela’s remix of Neil Armstrong's famous quote, "This is one small step for woman, one giant leap for womankind."

Grande -- who was named the new face of Givenchy last week -- is currently on her Sweetener World Tour.

Earlier this week, ET caught up with Billie Eilish who praised Grande, calling her "a f**king king." "She is just so… God, man, and the sh*t that she's been through," the 17-year-old artist said. "I don't know if I have respect for anyone like I have for her, honestly."

