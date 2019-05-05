Ariel Winter Channels The Little Mermaid With Brand New Red 'Do

Ariel Winter is boldly emulating the Disney princess she shares her name with.

The Modern Family actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a pair of snapshots showing off her new, copper-toned red 'do.

Winter, 21, fully embraced her Little Mermaid inspiration, captioning the cute pics with the lyrics from the animated classic's beloved song, writing, "Part of yourrrrrr worrrrrld," along with a pair of mermaid emoji.

While Winter's new look was met with a lot of praise, there were a number of commenters who pointed out that the color also gave some them some serious Bella Thorne vibes.

A number of followers also couldn't help but notice the actress' remarkably slimmer physique, which she recently addressed earlier this month in an emotional post explaining how she'd previously put on weight as a side effect of taking antidepressants.

"I couldn't lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but never felt that way," she wrote, before explaining that she recently found a "new combination of medication that works for me."

"The change in medication instantly made me drop all of the weight I couldn't lose before by just giving me back a metabolism," she wrote, adding that while she has lost weight, she wants to "gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier" and also wants her "butt back."

