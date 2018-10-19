Ashley Graham doesn’t seem particularly impressed by Kendall Jenner’s recent comments about her modeling jobs. The body-positive supermodel appeared on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and was asked by a caller about Jenner saying she “cherry picks” her modeling jobs.

"Well, lucky for her! Because I’ve never been… that’s so lucky,” Graham said smiling as the audience laughed. "These t*ts and a** have just had to fight through and break down barriers every day.”

Graham, 30, later had some kind words for Jenner, 22, during a segment called, “Ashley Graham Spills the Positivi-Tea!” where she praised her peers.

When asked about Jenner, she replied, “She’s in the demand, honey!”

Back in August, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attempted to clarify her controversial comments to Love magazine, telling fans, “I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning. It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context. I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!”

Prior to appearing on WWHL, both Graham and Jenner appeared on a Vogue panel with Gigi Hadid, who opened up about the criticism she’s received regarding her weight loss.

When asked about Hadid on WWHL, Graham praised her friend, calling her, the “hardest working woman in the game."

