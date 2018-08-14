Ashley Graham is celebrating eight years of wedded bliss!

The model took to Instagram on Tuesday to commemorate her eighth wedding anniversary with husband Justin Ervin, alongside a slideshow of adorable photos of them together through the years.

"EIGHT YEARS of laughter, adventure, love, growth and being able to experience true love with you only has me wanting more of you," she captioned her post, which included 10 pics of them goofing off by the pool, enjoying industry events and sharing a little PDA. "I love you, Justin and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life in your arms. Happy anniversary baby😘."

During an interview with ET last year, Graham opened up about her "incredible" marriage to Ervin -- and how her painful relationship with her father helped shape what she was looking for in a husband.

"My father, growing up, I realized how much he really shaped me as a woman today, and I thank him for that," she shared. "It's made me realize what I wanted in a man, and what I wanted in a husband, and also who I am as a woman to men. For so long I didn't know how to have a relationship with men, because it was based on what I had growing up."

"I actually had to teach myself what it was like to have a relationship with a man and not base it on what I felt at home," she explained. "That's why I really wanted to share my story, because just because you have a bad experience with somebody in your home growing up, doesn't mean it's gonna carry over into your real life. You just have to be open."

Despite their rocky fifth year of marriage, Graham and Ervin couldn't be stronger. "I've got my life partner and I've got someone who makes me better," she said. "You really do [have to work on marriage]. I really wanted to let even young couples know that even couples who have been married for 25 years, everybody goes through it."

