Ashley Massaro, WWE Wrestler, Dead at 39

Former WWE wrestler, Ashley Massaro has died. She was 39.

According to multiple reports, the athlete was transported to her home in Suffolk County, New York, to a nearby hospital where she died Thursday morning. Her cause of death is unknown.

Massaro was known for winning WWE's "2005 Raw Riva Search" and her high-profile match against Melina at Wrestlemania 23 in 2007. That same year, she also appeared on Survivor: China, but was voted off on the second episode.

She parted ways with WWE in 2008, and made her comeback with another professional wrestling company in 2017. WWE released a statement upon hearing of her passing.

"We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro," the statement reads. "She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends."

Just a day before, Massaro posted a photo on Twitter of all her fan mail. "Just answered a ton of fanmail so you guys should be receiving them soon! Love ya punx🤘🏼🖤," she wrote alongside the photo.

Upon hearing the news and seeing her last tweet, fans expressed their sadness and sent their condolences.

"This is incredibly sad now seeing this," one fan replied, while another wrote, "Rest in Peace Ash..."

