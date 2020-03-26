Shopping

Athleta Sale: 25% Off Entire Purchase on Yoga Pants, Sweatshirts and More

By Amy Lee‍
Need more activewear for at-home workout sessions? Athleta, sister brand of the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic, is having a sitewide sale! 

Following the temporary closures of Athleta stores amid the coronavirus pandemic, Athleta is having an online sale -- taking 25% off your entire purchase, along with free 3-5 day shipping on orders over $100. Use the code GOODVIBES at checkout through March 30.

Athleta offers stylish activewear and performance apparel for women, including yoga pants, leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more.

Keep up with your active lifestyle when you can in new workout clothes by shopping ET Style's favorite picks from Athleta apparel, ahead.

Ascend Warm Up Hoodie
Athleta
Athleta Ascend Warm Up Hoodie
Athleta
Ascend Warm Up Hoodie
Athleta

A zip-up hoodie to throw on while warming up.

REGULARLY $89

Ultra High Rise Elation Tight
Athleta
Athleta Ultra High Rise Elation Tight
Athleta
Ultra High Rise Elation Tight
Athleta

High-waisted black leggings with back pocket you can wear with everything.

REGULARLY $89

Pranayama Wrap
Athleta
Athleta Pranayama Wrap
Athleta
Pranayama Wrap
Athleta

A super soft wrap cardigan to wear before, during or after yoga.

REGULARLY $89

Studio Jogger
Athleta
Athleta Studio Jogger
Athleta
Studio Jogger
Athleta

These relaxed-fit Athleta yoga pants are perfect for doing morning sun salutation and lounging in after.

REGULARLY $79

Hustle Bra in SuperSonic B-DD
Athleta
Athleta Hustle Bra in SuperSonic B-DD
Athleta
Hustle Bra in SuperSonic B-DD
Athleta

Match the russet brown leggings with a coordinating comfortable sports bra.

REGULARLY $59

Illuminate 7/8 Tight in Powervita
Athleta
Athleta Illuminate 7/8 Tight in Powervita
Athleta
Illuminate 7/8 Tight in Powervita
Athleta

Work out in these buttery soft leggings, featuring cool cutouts along the legs.

REGULARLY $98

Farallon Jogger
Athleta
Athleta Farallon Jogger
Athleta
Farallon Jogger
Athleta

Lightweight organic cotton joggers to pair with a tee.

REGULARLY $98

Organic Daily Crop Tie Dye Tee
Athleta
Athleta Organic Daily Crop Tie Dye Tee
Athleta
Organic Daily Crop Tie Dye Tee
Athleta

Speaking of T-shirts, we love this fashion-forward cropped tie-dye style.

REGULARLY $49

