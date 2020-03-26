Need more activewear for at-home workout sessions? Athleta, sister brand of the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic, is having a sitewide sale!

Following the temporary closures of Athleta stores amid the coronavirus pandemic, Athleta is having an online sale -- taking 25% off your entire purchase, along with free 3-5 day shipping on orders over $100. Use the code GOODVIBES at checkout through March 30.

Athleta offers stylish activewear and performance apparel for women, including yoga pants, leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more.

Keep up with your active lifestyle when you can in new workout clothes by shopping ET Style's favorite picks from Athleta apparel, ahead.

Ascend Warm Up Hoodie Athleta Athleta Ascend Warm Up Hoodie Athleta A zip-up hoodie to throw on while warming up. REGULARLY $89 $66.75 at Athleta

Ultra High Rise Elation Tight Athleta Athleta Ultra High Rise Elation Tight Athleta High-waisted black leggings with back pocket you can wear with everything. REGULARLY $89 $66.75 at Athleta

Pranayama Wrap Athleta Athleta Pranayama Wrap Athleta A super soft wrap cardigan to wear before, during or after yoga. REGULARLY $89 $66.75 at Athleta

Studio Jogger Athleta Athleta Studio Jogger Athleta These relaxed-fit Athleta yoga pants are perfect for doing morning sun salutation and lounging in after. REGULARLY $79 $59.25 at Athleta

Hustle Bra in SuperSonic B-DD Athleta Athleta Hustle Bra in SuperSonic B-DD Athleta Match the russet brown leggings with a coordinating comfortable sports bra. REGULARLY $59 $44.25 at Athleta

Illuminate 7/8 Tight in Powervita Athleta Athleta Illuminate 7/8 Tight in Powervita Athleta Work out in these buttery soft leggings, featuring cool cutouts along the legs. REGULARLY $98 $74.50 at Athleta

Farallon Jogger Athleta Athleta Farallon Jogger Athleta Lightweight organic cotton joggers to pair with a tee. REGULARLY $98 $73.50 at Athleta

Organic Daily Crop Tie Dye Tee Athleta Athleta Organic Daily Crop Tie Dye Tee Athleta Speaking of T-shirts, we love this fashion-forward cropped tie-dye style. REGULARLY $49 $36.75 at Athleta

