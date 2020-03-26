Athleta Sale: 25% Off Entire Purchase on Yoga Pants, Sweatshirts and More
Need more activewear for at-home workout sessions? Athleta, sister brand of the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic, is having a sitewide sale!
Following the temporary closures of Athleta stores amid the coronavirus pandemic, Athleta is having an online sale -- taking 25% off your entire purchase, along with free 3-5 day shipping on orders over $100. Use the code GOODVIBES at checkout through March 30.
Athleta offers stylish activewear and performance apparel for women, including yoga pants, leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more.
Keep up with your active lifestyle when you can in new workout clothes by shopping ET Style's favorite picks from Athleta apparel, ahead.
A zip-up hoodie to throw on while warming up.
High-waisted black leggings with back pocket you can wear with everything.
A super soft wrap cardigan to wear before, during or after yoga.
These relaxed-fit Athleta yoga pants are perfect for doing morning sun salutation and lounging in after.
Match the russet brown leggings with a coordinating comfortable sports bra.
Work out in these buttery soft leggings, featuring cool cutouts along the legs.
Lightweight organic cotton joggers to pair with a tee.
Speaking of T-shirts, we love this fashion-forward cropped tie-dye style.
