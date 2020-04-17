Athleta Sale: 25% Off Select Styles of Yoga Pants, Sweatshirts and More
Need more activewear for at-home workout sessions or comfortable loungewear for chilling on the couch? Athleta, sister brand of the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic, is having deals on select styles of their athletic clothing and cozy loungewear.
Athleta offers 25% off select styles through April 20 on their athleisure trend pieces. No code is needed. Discounts will automatically apply at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more and returns are free.
The brand has stylish activewear and performance apparel for women, including yoga pants, leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more.
Keep up with your active lifestyle when you can in new workout clothes by shopping ET Style's favorite picks from Athleta apparel, ahead.
Effortlessly chic, this reversible T-shirt dress is a definite wardrobe staple.
High-waisted black leggings with back pocket you can wear with everything.
A super soft wrap cardigan to throw on for light layering.
Get extra 25% off these sleek, edgy moto leggings.
A cool faded hoodie to pair with everything from sweatpants to shorts.
A cropped tank to wear while working out, lounging or grocery shopping.
Lightweight, breathable organic cotton cropped pants to pair with a tee.
Speaking of T-shirts, we love this fashion-forward cropped tie-dye style.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Home Gym Equipment for Your Workout Routine
Celeb-Approved Leggings Worn by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and More
Missguided Sale: Get 50% Off Sitewide