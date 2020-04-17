Need more activewear for at-home workout sessions or comfortable loungewear for chilling on the couch? Athleta, sister brand of the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic, is having deals on select styles of their athletic clothing and cozy loungewear.

Athleta offers 25% off select styles through April 20 on their athleisure trend pieces. No code is needed. Discounts will automatically apply at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more and returns are free.

The brand has stylish activewear and performance apparel for women, including yoga pants, leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more.

Keep up with your active lifestyle when you can in new workout clothes by shopping ET Style's favorite picks from Athleta apparel, ahead.

Destina Reversible Dress Athleta Athleta Destina Reversible Dress Athleta Effortlessly chic, this reversible T-shirt dress is a definite wardrobe staple. REGULARLY $98 $73.50 at Athleta

Ultra High Rise Elation Tight Athleta Athleta Ultra High Rise Elation Tight Athleta High-waisted black leggings with back pocket you can wear with everything. REGULARLY $89 $66.75 at Athleta

Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap Athleta Athleta Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap Athleta A super soft wrap cardigan to throw on for light layering. REGULARLY $89 $66.75 at Athleta

Headlands Hybrid Moto Tight Athleta Athleta Headlands Hybrid Moto Tight Athleta Get extra 25% off these sleek, edgy moto leggings. REGULARLY $128 $67.49 at Athleta

Sundown Hoodie Sweatshirt Athleta Athleta Sundown Hoodie Sweatshirt Athleta A cool faded hoodie to pair with everything from sweatpants to shorts. REGULARLY $79 $59.25 at Athleta

Organic Daily Crop Tank Athleta Athleta Organic Daily Crop Tank Athleta A cropped tank to wear while working out, lounging or grocery shopping. REGULARLY $39 $29.25 at Athleta

Farallon Cargo Crop Athleta Athleta Farallon Cargo Crop Athleta Lightweight, breathable organic cotton cropped pants to pair with a tee. REGULARLY $98 $73.50 at Athleta

Organic Daily Crop Tie Dye Tee Athleta Athleta Organic Daily Crop Tie Dye Tee Athleta Speaking of T-shirts, we love this fashion-forward cropped tie-dye style. REGULARLY $49 $36.75 at Athleta

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

