Athleta Sale: 25% Off Summer Essentials

Need more activewear for at-home workout sessions or comfortable loungewear for chilling on the couch? Athleta, sister brand of the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic, is offering deals on select styles of their athletic clothing and cozy loungewear.

The Athleta sale offers 25% off select summer styles through April 27. Use coupon code SUMMER to get your Athleta deals. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more and returns are free.

The brand has stylish activewear and performance apparel for women, including tops, yoga pants, Athleta leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more.

Keep up with your active lifestyle when you can in new workout clothes by shopping ET Style's favorite picks from Athleta apparel, ahead.

Destina Reversible Dress Athleta Athleta Destina Reversible Dress Athleta Effortlessly chic, this reversible T-shirt dress is a definite wardrobe staple. REGULARLY $98 $73.50 at Athleta

Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap Athleta Athleta Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap Athleta A super soft wrap cardigan to throw on for light layering. REGULARLY $89 $66.75 at Athleta

Headlands Hybrid Moto Tight Athleta Athleta Headlands Hybrid Moto Tight Athleta Get extra 25% off these sleek, edgy moto leggings. REGULARLY $128 $89.99 at Athleta

Organic Daily Crop Tank Athleta Athleta Organic Daily Crop Tank Athleta A cropped tank to wear while working out, lounging or grocery shopping. REGULARLY $39 $29.25 at Athleta

Farallon Cargo Crop Athleta Athleta Farallon Cargo Crop Athleta Lightweight, breathable organic cotton cropped pants to pair with a tee. REGULARLY $98 $73.50 at Athleta

Organic Daily Crop Tie Dye Tee Athleta Athleta Organic Daily Crop Tie Dye Tee Athleta Speaking of T-shirts, we love this fashion-forward cropped tie-dye style. REGULARLY $49 $36.75 at Athleta

