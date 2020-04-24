Athleta Sale: 25% Off Summer Essentials
Need more activewear for at-home workout sessions or comfortable loungewear for chilling on the couch? Athleta, sister brand of the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic, is offering deals on select styles of their athletic clothing and cozy loungewear.
The Athleta sale offers 25% off select summer styles through April 27. Use coupon code SUMMER to get your Athleta deals. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more and returns are free.
The brand has stylish activewear and performance apparel for women, including tops, yoga pants, Athleta leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more.
Keep up with your active lifestyle when you can in new workout clothes by shopping ET Style's favorite picks from Athleta apparel, ahead.
Effortlessly chic, this reversible T-shirt dress is a definite wardrobe staple.
A super soft wrap cardigan to throw on for light layering.
Get extra 25% off these sleek, edgy moto leggings.
A cropped tank to wear while working out, lounging or grocery shopping.
Lightweight, breathable organic cotton cropped pants to pair with a tee.
Speaking of T-shirts, we love this fashion-forward cropped tie-dye style.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Leggings For Every Personal Style -- Spanx, Lululemon and More
The Best Home Gym Equipment for Your Workout Routine
Celeb-Approved Leggings Worn by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and More
Missguided Sale: Get 50% Off Sitewide