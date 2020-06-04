Athleta Sale: Take 20% Off Shorts and Skorts

Need more activewear for at-home workout sessions or comfortable loungewear for chilling on the couch? Athleta, sister brand of the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic, is offering 20% off short and skorts.

You'll also find great Athleta deals on hoodies, jackets, sweaters, swimwear, joggers and more in the sale section of the website. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more and returns are free.

The brand has stylish activewear and performance apparel for women, including tops, yoga pants, Athleta leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more.

Keep up with your active lifestyle when you can in new workout clothes by shopping ET Style's favorite picks from Athleta apparel, ahead.

Match Point Printed Skort 15.5" Athleta Athleta Match Point Printed Skort 15.5" Athleta A five pocket skort for medium to high impact workouts. REGULARLY $69 $49.99 and up at Athleta

Expedition Short Athleta Athleta Expedition Short Athleta These lightweight recycled nylon shorts are perfect for hiking, climbing and exploring. REGULARLY $59 $39.99 and up at Athleta

Triumph Hoodie Athleta Athleta Triumph Hoodie Athleta Lightweight organic cotton gives this medium and high impact workout hoodie a comfy and breathable fit. REGULARLY $108 $43.97 and up at Athleta

Flurry Peak Turtleneck Athleta Athleta Flurry Peak Turtleneck Athleta This stretchy turtleneck features thumbholes to keep your sleeves in place. REGULARLY $89 $21.99 and up at Athleta

Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap Athleta Athleta Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap Athleta A super soft wrap cardigan to throw on for light layering. REGULARLY $89 $29.97 and up at Athleta

Headlands Hybrid Moto Tight Athleta Athleta Headlands Hybrid Moto Tight Athleta Get extra 25% off these sleek, edgy moto leggings. REGULARLY $128 $54.99 at Athleta

Dolman Tee Athleta Athleta Dolman Tee Athleta This soft and lightweight tee is perfect for layering REGULARLY $49 $19.99 at Athleta

Twist Up Tankini Athleta Athleta Twist Up Tankini Athleta Enjoy swimming, surfing, stand-up paddle board and other water sports in this functional, yet stylish tankini. REGULARLY $84 $29.99 and up at Athleta

