Athleta Sale: Take 20% Off Shorts and Skorts
Need more activewear for at-home workout sessions or comfortable loungewear for chilling on the couch? Athleta, sister brand of the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic, is offering 20% off short and skorts.
You'll also find great Athleta deals on hoodies, jackets, sweaters, swimwear, joggers and more in the sale section of the website. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more and returns are free.
The brand has stylish activewear and performance apparel for women, including tops, yoga pants, Athleta leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more.
Keep up with your active lifestyle when you can in new workout clothes by shopping ET Style's favorite picks from Athleta apparel, ahead.
A five pocket skort for medium to high impact workouts.
These lightweight recycled nylon shorts are perfect for hiking, climbing and exploring.
Lightweight organic cotton gives this medium and high impact workout hoodie a comfy and breathable fit.
This stretchy turtleneck features thumbholes to keep your sleeves in place.
A super soft wrap cardigan to throw on for light layering.
Get extra 25% off these sleek, edgy moto leggings.
This soft and lightweight tee is perfect for layering
Enjoy swimming, surfing, stand-up paddle board and other water sports in this functional, yet stylish tankini.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
