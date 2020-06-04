Shopping

Athleta Sale: Take 20% Off Shorts and Skorts

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Athleta Sale 1280
Courtesy of Athleta

Need more activewear for at-home workout sessions or comfortable loungewear for chilling on the couch? Athleta, sister brand of the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic, is offering 20% off short and skorts.

You'll also find great Athleta deals on hoodies, jackets, sweaters, swimwear, joggers and more in the sale section of the website. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more and returns are free. 

The brand has stylish activewear and performance apparel for women, including tops, yoga pants, Athleta leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more.

Keep up with your active lifestyle when you can in new workout clothes by shopping ET Style's favorite picks from Athleta apparel, ahead.

Match Point Printed Skort 15.5"
Athleta
Athleta Match Point Printed Skort 15.5"
Athleta
Match Point Printed Skort 15.5"
Athleta

A five pocket skort for medium to high impact workouts.

REGULARLY $69

Expedition Short
Athleta
Athleta Expedition Short
Athleta
Expedition Short
Athleta

These lightweight recycled nylon shorts are perfect for hiking, climbing and exploring.

REGULARLY $59

Triumph Hoodie
Athleta
Triumph Hoodie
Athleta
Triumph Hoodie
Athleta

Lightweight organic cotton gives this medium and high impact workout hoodie a comfy and breathable fit. 

REGULARLY $108

Flurry Peak Turtleneck
Athleta
Flurry Peak Turtleneck
Athleta
Flurry Peak Turtleneck
Athleta

This stretchy turtleneck features thumbholes to keep your sleeves in place.

REGULARLY $89

Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap
Athleta
Athleta Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap
Athleta
Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap
Athleta

A super soft wrap cardigan to throw on for light layering. 

REGULARLY $89

Headlands Hybrid Moto Tight
Athleta
Athleta Headlands Hybrid Moto Tight
Athleta
Headlands Hybrid Moto Tight
Athleta

Get extra 25% off these sleek, edgy moto leggings. 

REGULARLY $128

Dolman Tee
Athleta
Athleta Dolman Tee
Athleta
Dolman Tee
Athleta

This soft and lightweight tee is perfect for layering

REGULARLY $49

Twist Up Tankini
Athleta
Twist Up Tankini
Athleta
Twist Up Tankini
Athleta

Enjoy swimming, surfing, stand-up paddle board and other water sports in this functional, yet stylish tankini.

REGULARLY $84

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Leggings For Every Personal Style -- Spanx, Lululemon and More

The Best Home Gym Equipment for Your Workout Routine

Celeb-Approved Leggings Worn by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and More

Missguided Sale: Get 50% Off Sitewide

 