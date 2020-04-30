Athleta Sale: Take 40% Off Outerwear and 30% Off Swimwear

Need more activewear for at-home workout sessions or comfortable loungewear for chilling on the couch? Athleta, sister brand of the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic, is offering deals on select styles of their athletic clothing and cozy loungewear.

The Athleta sale offers 25% off soft and cozy styles through May 4. You can also take 30% off swimwear and 40% off outerwear through May 7. Use coupon code EXTRAEXTRA to get your Athleta deals. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more and returns are free.

The brand has stylish activewear and performance apparel for women, including tops, yoga pants, Athleta leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more.

Keep up with your active lifestyle when you can in new workout clothes by shopping ET Style's favorite picks from Athleta apparel, ahead.

Triumph Hoodie Athleta Athleta Triumph Hoodie Athleta Lightweight organic cotton gives this medium and high impact workout hoodie a comfy and breathable fit. REGULARLY $108 Now $26.99 - $52.19

Flurry Peak Turtleneck Athleta Athleta Flurry Peak Turtleneck Athleta This stretchy turtleneck features thumbholes to keep your sleeves in place. REGULARLY $89 $16.49 -$22.49 at Athleta

Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap Athleta Athleta Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap Athleta A super soft wrap cardigan to throw on for light layering. REGULARLY $89 $22.48 - $66.75 at Athleta

Headlands Hybrid Moto Tight Athleta Athleta Headlands Hybrid Moto Tight Athleta Get extra 25% off these sleek, edgy moto leggings. REGULARLY $128 $89.99 at Athleta

Dolman Tee Athleta Athleta Dolman Tee Athleta This soft and lightweight tee is perfect for layering REGULARLY $49 $29.99 at Athleta

Twist Up Tankini Athleta Athleta Twist Up Tankini Athleta Enjoy swimming, surfing, stand-up paddle board and other water sports in this functional, yet stylish tankini. REGULARLY $84 $35.69 at Athleta

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

