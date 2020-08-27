Shopping

Athleta Sale: Up to 70% Off Leggings, Tees and More (Plus, $5 Styles!)

By ETonline Staff
Need more comfy loungewear or at-home workout outfits? Well, Athleta is having a secret sale you need to know about.

The fashion brand is having their online exclusive Warehouse Sale, offering up to 70% off original prices with styles as low as $5. Use the code SECRETSALE at checkout through Aug. 27 to unlock big discounts. Receive free 3-5 day shipping on orders $50 or more. Returns are free on all orders. Note, all sale items are final. Athleta has regular, tall, petite and plus sizing.

Get a great deal on a range of activewear and loungewear from the retailer, including a swimsuit for end-of-summer, classic leggings, cozy joggers, sports bra and a lightweight jacket or cardigan for fall. Athleta combines style and performance in each design, making them a favorite among professional athletes and shoppers alike. So whether you're into yoga, an avid runner or just looking for comfortable clothing to wear at home, you're sure to find something to love.

Shop the Athleta Warehouse Sale and check out ET Style's top picks ahead. Plus, browse favorites from our friends at the Rachael Ray Show.

Yoga Tie Back Sweatshirt
Yoga Tie Back Sweatshirt
Athleta

A sweatshirt with tie back for ventilation and stylish flair.

REGULARLY $79

Essence Twist Tank
Essence Twist Tank
Athleta

This soft, lightweight twist tank looks amazing with high-waist leggings.

REGULARLY $49

Canopy Parachute Jacket Short
Canopy Parachute Jacket Short
Athleta

Throw on this breathable jacket with drawcord detail for commutes and errands.

REGULARLY $158

Organic Daily Crop Tee
Organic Daily Crop Tee
Athleta

An organic cotton cropped tee to wear whenever.

REGULARLY $44

Chelsea Utility Jogger
Chelsea Utility Jogger
Athleta

Made with the brand's Recycled Featherweight Stretch fabric, this effortless pull-on jogger has a silky feel and six pockets.

REGULARLY $89

Lightning Stash Pocket Tight
Lightning Stash Pocket Tight
Athleta

Your new go-to workout leggings with supportive compression, stash pockets and breathable panels.

REGULARLY $98

Warp Knit 7/8 Tight
Warp Knit 7/8 Tight
Athleta

Seamless leggings with mesh cut-out design for airflow.

REGULARLY $108

See all sale items at Athleta.

