Athlete Sale: Take Up to 30% Off Sitewide

Need more activewear for at-home workout sessions or comfortable loungewear for chilling on the couch? Athleta, sister brand of the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic, is offering customers up to 30% off sitewide (restrictions apply), no promo code needed.

You'll find great Athleta deals on stylish activewear including tops, yoga pants, hoodies, yoga pants, jackets, sweaters, swimwear, joggers, legging options and more women's activewear at Athleta's online store. Plus, Athleta recently launched a line of face masks for adults and kids.

You'll receive free shipping on your purchase when you spend $50 or more. Returns are free.

Keep up with your active lifestyle when you can in new workout clothes by shopping ET Style's favorite picks from Athleta apparel, ahead.

Expedition Hike Shell Athleta Athleta Expedition Hike Shell Athleta A sleek and lightweight jacket. REGULARLY $128 $49.99 at Athleta

Exhale Printed Bra Athleta Athleta Exhale Printed Bra Athleta A comfortable sports bra made from a soft and buttery fabric, best for low-impact workouts. REGULARLY $54 $34.99 and up at Athleta

Dolman Tee Athleta Athleta Dolman Tee Athleta This soft and lightweight tee is perfect for layering REGULARLY $49 $17.97 at Athleta

Headlands Hybrid Moto Tight Athleta Athleta Headlands Hybrid Moto Tight Athleta Sleek, edgy moto leggings. REGULARLY $128 $35.97 and up at Athleta

Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap Athleta Athleta Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap Athleta A super soft wrap cardigan to throw on for light layering. REGULARLY $89 $34.99 and up at Athleta

Square Neck One Piece Athleta Athleta Square Neck One Piece Athleta A flattering one piece swimsuit. REGULARLY $98 $34.99 at Athleta

Flurry Peak Turtleneck Athleta Athleta Flurry Peak Turtleneck Athleta This stretchy turtleneck features thumbholes to keep your sleeves in place. REGULARLY $89 $19.97 and up at Athleta

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

