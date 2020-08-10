Athlete Sale: Take Up to 30% Off Sitewide
Need more activewear for at-home workout sessions or comfortable loungewear for chilling on the couch? Athleta, sister brand of the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic, is offering customers up to 30% off sitewide (restrictions apply), no promo code needed.
You'll find great Athleta deals on stylish activewear including tops, yoga pants, hoodies, yoga pants, jackets, sweaters, swimwear, joggers, legging options and more women's activewear at Athleta's online store. Plus, Athleta recently launched a line of face masks for adults and kids.
You'll receive free shipping on your purchase when you spend $50 or more. Returns are free.
Keep up with your active lifestyle when you can in new workout clothes by shopping ET Style's favorite picks from Athleta apparel, ahead.
A sleek and lightweight jacket.
A comfortable sports bra made from a soft and buttery fabric, best for low-impact workouts.
This soft and lightweight tee is perfect for layering
Sleek, edgy moto leggings.
A super soft wrap cardigan to throw on for light layering.
A flattering one piece swimsuit.
This stretchy turtleneck features thumbholes to keep your sleeves in place.
