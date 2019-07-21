Avengers: Endgame just made history -- again.



On Saturday at Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios revealed that their star-studded film had surpassed Avatar, claiming the title of highest-grossing film of all time. The superhero extravaganza has racked up $2.79 billion at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo. That total eclipses Avatar’s $2.788, which held the crown for a decade.



In June, two months after the film’s initial release, Marvel Studios re-released Endgame with an introduction and a new post-credits scene in a bid to get fans back to the theater and push their box office numbers over the top -- and the strategy appears to have worked in spades.

This achievement arrives after Endgame previous broke numerous records including becoming the first film to crack the billion-dollar benchmark on its opening weekend.



The record-breaking numbers were hardly the only revelation the superhero brand dropped on Saturday at the San Diego convention. Producer Kevin Feige played ringmaster at the Marvel panel, where he revealed a slew of projects in the works, including Doctor Stranger: In the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Blade, Eternals and limited series like WandaVision and Hawkeye. The studio also shared new details on the standalone Black Widow film centering on Scarlett Johansson’s badass character.



"It’s really awesome to be up there," the leading lady told ET following the panel. While discussing the film’s cast, which includes Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh, Johansson said, "It’s pretty explosive. The future is female for Marvel, that’s what it feels like."



Weisz also shared some details with ET regarding her character Melina, stating, "She’s been cycled through the Red Room Widow program five times, so she’s pretty highly-skilled, trained, spy-assassin who’s also pretty interested in science."



Head here for loads more details from the Marvel Panel at Comic-Con 2019.

