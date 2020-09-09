Away Luggage Is Having Its First-Ever Sale
Cult-favorite luggage brand Away Travel is having their first-ever sale. Hop on the trend and snag one of Away's best-selling suitcases or travel bags before they sell out.
Upgrade your travel game with one of Away's stylish, minimalist suitcases, duffle bags, or backpacks. Their direct-to-consumer sales model allows them to deliver quality travel accessories at a reasonable price point, and now their bags are even more of a steal thanks to the sale prices. Their suitcases are both lightweight yet durable, built to last, and come with an optional battery to charge all your devices while on the go.
This once-in-a-lifetime Away sale is happening now through Sept. 15, with discounts up to 50% off all of their best-selling suitcases and travel bags. Shop their various different styles to find the perfect one for you, all of which come in a bunch of cool colors. Metallics, pastels, brights or neutrals, there is an Away travel bag for everyone.
Shop ET Style's Away Sale picks below.
Their best-selling Carry-On suitcase is perfect for any weekend getaway. Select colors are 50% off.
The Everywhere Bag is the perfect weekend duffle bag, available in nylon or pebbled leather.
This midsize checked bag is made to last a lifetime, with a lightweight polycarbonate shell and interior compression system.
The Daypack is a sleek nylon backpack perfect for work, school, or travel, and available in black, grey, or navy.
Away's biggest suitcase, The Large, is a great checked bag for those longer getaways.
This leather tote bag is great for work and travel, with a roomy interior that's big enough to fit a 15" laptop.
These packing cubes will help you compress and organize your suitcase, making everything easier to find.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Fanny Packs From Coach x Basquiat, Gucci, Burberry and More
43 Under $50 Designer Fashion Deals at the Amazon Labor Day Sale
Backcountry Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Select Sale Styles
DSW Sale: Buy One Get One Free Shoes & Accessories