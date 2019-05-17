Baby Archie's Birth Certificate Revealed

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's birth certificate has been revealed!

On Friday, the official document was shared with the world, and confirms that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child was born on May 6 and, as ET previously reported, was delivered at Portland Hospital in Westminster.

Archie's birth place differs from Meghan's birth plan, which, a source previously told ET, was to welcome the baby "in the privacy of her home" at Frogmore Cottage.

The document, which lists Harry and Meghan's occupations as Prince and Princess of the United Kingdom, was signed on Friday by the Deputy Registrar.

The birth certificate comes after Harry paid a visit to Oxford Children's Hospital, where he chatted about fatherhood with Amy Scullard.

"Harry asked me if my 10-week-old daughter, Ida, was over the stormy period as babies are supposed to be grumpy for the first 10 weeks -- and she is," Scullard told reporters. "He said he's getting used to the baby and how Archie has fitted into family life. He said he just feels part of the family and he can't imagine life without his son."

A source previously told ET that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, has been "very hands-on" helping Meghan and Harry, who "absolutely adores" his mother-in-law and found it "very special" to spend Mother’s Day with her and his new family.

The couple wants Doria to be a major part of their son’s life. "She’s amazing," the source added of the new grandmother.

According to the source, Doria has no immediate plans to relocate to England permanently but is "planning on staying for a few more weeks" with the family. She then intends to make extended visits to see her grandson, the source added.

