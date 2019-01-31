Talk about a glow up!

It’s no secret that Bachelor hunk Colton Underwood is a total dreamboat. But the former NFL star wants fans to know he didn’t always look this way.

On Wednesday, the ABC star took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself that appears to be from a high school prom versus how he looks today.

“It’s crazy what a tailor and some confidence can do for a person,” Underwood, 27, captioned the impressive transformation.

Underwood has been candid about his humble roots, recently tellingThe LadyGang podcast that he was called the “ugly duckling” in high school because he transformed into a good looking guy over the course of his senior year.

"I had curly hair, braces, pimples, you talk about going through puberty and the worst things that go with it, I had it, for sure,” Underwood said at the time. "And then I had a bottom retainer so my lisp was really bad. I still have a minor one when I get really excited.”

