Bachelor Nation is growing!

On Thursday, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass took to Instagram to announce that they're expecting their second child together. The pair share a 1-year-old daughter, Bella, and Bass has three sons from a previous relationship, Nathan, Liam and Ensley.

"Beer Belly, Bella Belly, BABY BELLY!!!" Waddell captioned an adorable shot of Bass, Bella and herself standing side-by-side with their shirts lifted to show off their bellies. "We so SO EXCITED to FINALLY announce Bella’s little brother or sister will be here in November!!! (If you wonder why I haven’t been on social media as much...well, this is why!)"

The sweet family pic, which was taken by Bass' son, Nathan, was followed up with zoomed in photos of Bella's adorable surprised face.

Bass commented on Waddell's post, quipping, "Hey um, I thought you were gonna auto tune abs on for me."

The proud dad also shared the happy news on his page, with a shot of the trio holding up Waddell's sonogram images.

"Ok, so I think I finally figured out what’s causing all these babies. Baby number 473ish coming soon!" he wrote. "(Im currently carefully curating this babies Instagram page to be released with ointment line in 2054.)"

On the most recent episode of her podcast, Mommies Tell All, Waddell told her co-host, fellow Bachelor alum Jade Tolbert, all about how she and Bass found out about the pregnancy, which she revealed was a surprise.

"I’d been tracking my periods and, like I’ve said, Evan and I weren’t being the safest, but he was still pulling out and there was, like, a time that he didn’t. And so I was, like, five days late, which is exactly how late I was after my wedding," Waddell said of getting pregnant with her first child.

Though she initially thought both of her pregnancies were simply late periods due to stress, she found out that she was expecting each time in the bathroom at a restaurant.

"We had just ordered a cocktail and some oysters, perfect when you're pregnant. Very fitting. And he's like, 'Let's wait.' And I'm like, 'No. I'm taking it right now,'" she recalled. "... We were in Mexico and I peed on a stick in a bathroom at a restaurant, so Evan was like, 'You know what happens when you pee on sticks in restaurant bathrooms.'"

Waddell said that this time around, she was not having any symptoms prior to taking the test, and initially thought that the test was negative. Only after Bass urged her to check the test a second time did she discover that she was pregnant.

"He, like, pauses for a minute and he's like, 'Can you just check again?' And I'm like, 'No. Evan. Why would I check again? That's so dumb. I just told you that it's negative,'" she said. "And he's like, 'I don't know. I just have this really weird feeling.'... And I pull it out of my purse in the wrapper and there's two freaking lines and they were real distinct. It wasn't, like, the faint second line."

Waddell said she was "shocked" and immediately ran off to call both her mom and Tolbert.

"He was really cute afterward. He drank my drink and ate the oysters for me, which was very sad because I did want them at that moment... But then he was, like, telling everybody and I was like, 'Evan, you can't tell everybody yet! I'm, like, five weeks along,'" she said of Bass. "But he was so excited."

The expectant mom added that both she and her husband are "so excited" and she gushed about feeling "so lucky" to be able to conceive.

"Both times were surprises, but I know how hard it is to get pregnant for some people and it hasn't been that way for me and I just feel really blessed."

The couple plan to find out the sex soon and Waddell is "convinced it's a boy."

"If it's a girl, I'm gonna be so shocked. I don't why I'm convinced of this," she said. "... I think now that have my girl, I'm good... Either way, I'm just so excited."

"It's very exciting," she continued, before sharing Bass' hilarious reaction to the timing of their announcement. "Evan is so funny, though, because he's like, 'Oh, gosh. The royal baby is due at the same time we're announcing. Oh, no!'"

When ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the couple back in February, Bass joked that he wanted one to seven more children.

"Noooo!" Waddell responded, instead saying she wanted two kids total. "I can't take it. No."

The couple, who met on Bachelor in Paradise and tied the knot in June 2017, also shared how they manage to find time for themselves with a house full of children.

"I think ours is as simple as like, Carly will be like, 'Hey, I need to wash my hair. Can you watch Bella?'" Bass quipped.

"That's our luxury moment," Waddell agreed.

Watch the video below for more on the pair.

