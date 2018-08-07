Day one, and things are already getting complicated on Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor spinoff premiered its fifth season on Tuesday, where the name of the game was Colton Underwood and Tia Booth... but Colton was nowhere to be found. Tia, the first to arrive on the beach, meanwhile, couldn't get Colton off her mind, despite the 10 beautiful Bachelorette rejects in front of her.

Colton and Tia, of course, had history from long before he appeared on The Bachelorette. The two briefly dated -- and spent a romantic weekend together in Los Angeles -- before ending things. He went on to date Becca Kufrin, with both of them assuring her their feelings were in the past, until Tia confessed to Becca following Colton's hometown date that she still held a candle for him.

Becca sent Colton home, and he told ET he was "frustrated" with Tia for intercepting his relationship with Becca like that. Needless to say, they had some stuff to figure out.

The two hadn't spoken since that fateful day, and Tia couldn't stop fantasizing about what it would be like to finally date him. "I'm disappointed. I was hoping that Colton would be here," she said. That's when producers expertly stepped in and gave her a date card. After what felt like hours of her wallowing around on the beach, she decided to take a chance on Chris Randone, and they actually hit things off.

"It just goes to show, you never know who you could be into," she told the camera, as the pair made out on their date. "I think there will be more kisses in our future."



"I can't stop smiling right now. Colton, who? We don't know him," she giggled. Then Colton showed up.

The former NFL star made a big impression when he joined the cast the next day, taking all of Tia's friends away for a little chat -- which annoyed her and everyone else. As he told Chris Harrison, he wasn't there for Tia. "I'm here to see if there's anything out there for me," he said, before wisening up, and asking Tia on his date.

The two went off for a little jet skiing and lounging around on a yacht, the perfect setting for romance. "I don't want you to think it's going to be so easy," Colton said. "I'm not closing the door on us. I'm here to figure my sh*t out."

"I've been waiting for this moment for about six months now, and it just feels so good," Tia said to the camera, as she and Colton cemented their budding relationship with a kiss -- and the cast back at the beach plotted to confront Colton for his behavior.

"We're going to kill him," Jordan said, hyping up Chris, Nick, and the other guys.

We'll have to wait until Monday's episode to find out what happens, but Colton previewed the season with ET on Tuesday morning, so we think it's safe to say he makes it out alive. See more on Colton in the video below, and chat about this episode and much more at ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor in Paradise': Tia Booth is Ready to 'Move On' With Colton Underwood (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Says He Was 'Triggered' by Virginity Comments on 'Men Tell All' (Exclusive)

Colton Underwood Teases His 'Emotional' 'Bachelor in Paradise' Reunion With Tia Booth (Exclusive)

Related Gallery