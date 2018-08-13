Colton and Tia may be over -- but somehow Colton and Becca are not?

The former football star has been a hot topic since season five of Bachelor in Paradise kicked off last week, and while his relationship with Tia appeared to come crumbling down on Monday night's episode, it was another woman who really sent him over the edge.

After Tia decided Colton's wishy-washy attitude wasn't for her, giving her rose to Chris, Bibiana saved the day (and seemingly Colton's love life) by awarding the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation her rose.

The next day, however, instead of hitting the field, Colton was surprised by an appearance by his ex, and former Bachelorette, Becca. He tried his best to keep it together, but when she and Tia sat down for a powwow, he completely lost it.

"That was someone who I like, just introduced to my family.... I don't need to be reminded of what I just went through," he confessed to other guys. "The tough part is, I haven't had closure from Becca. Our conversation when we broke up, we didn't say anything... mentally, I can't handle that."

"Honestly, this is the tipping point right now," he continued, breaking down into tears as he revealed his emotions and love for Becca were still raw. "I didn't know if I was ready for this, but I took the chance and I took the risk... I didn't know if I was ready, and honestly, I'm not. I'm just now realizing it."

Colton is crisis! #BachorInParadise A post shared by Bachelor in Paradise (@bachelorinparadise) on Aug 13, 2018 at 6:52pm PDT

Colton then headed indoors, where even more tears flowed as he revealed that while he spent a month preparing for Paradise and pretending he was OK, it was all just a front.

"That breakup sucked. I wasn't true to who I was," he cried. "I'm not going to let people not think I'm good. That's not who I am. I'm supposed to be perfect. Like, this is supposed to be easy. I'm supposed to have the perfect everything... I'm falling apart."

Becca, all the while, tried to explain to Tia that she didn't hold any hard feelings toward her for pursuing a relationship with Colton -- or that her breakup with Colton had anything to do with Tia's feelings for him. Colton and Tia, of course, had history from before he appeared on The Bachelorette to date Becca. While he and Tia both assured Becca their feelings were in the past, Tia confessed to Becca after his hometown date that she still held a candle for him.

Colton teased that things would get "emotional" while speaking with ET at The Bachelorette: Men Tell All taping last month. "Some things happen that I wasn't expecting to happen," he said. "It was very emotional."

"I think, you know, just coming out of a relationship with Becca, and I'm dealing with Tia at the same time, and I'm also on a beach with a bunch of beautiful women and some of my friends, so I wasn't expecting to feel the emotions that I felt," he explained.

We'll have to wait until next week's episode to find out if Colton's ready to give up on Paradise. Until then, join the conversation at ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor in Paradise' Sneak Peek: Kenny Gets in the Ring to Defend Krystal's Honor (Exclusive)

'Bachelor in Paradise': Colton and Tia Rekindle Their Romance -- After Her Date With Chris

'Bachelor in Paradise': Tia Booth is Ready to 'Move On' With Colton Underwood (Exclusive)

Related Gallery