'Bachelor in Paradise': ET Will Be Live Blogging Episode 5!

Last Tuesday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise ended on a cliffhanger, with Jordan and Christian battling it out over the latter's attempts to woo Nicole with a piñata. Jordan, who has a history with destroying oversized tokens of affection (remember the teddy bear last summer?), ended up pushing Christian to his limit, and we can't wait to find out how their fight ends on Monday. Lucky for you, ET will be live blogging the whole thing.

"Things got a little physical," Chris Harrison recently confessed while speaking with ET about this season of Paradise. "We want drama, we like the craziness, but there's a line, and anything that gets physical is the line."

"We can't stand for it. We can't have it. Things boiled over one night, and got out of control," he added. Circle back when the episode starts to see how this plays out.

