Josh Murray and Robby Hayes are clearing the air.

TheBachelor in Paradisealums sparked rumors of a feud after Robby dated Josh's ex-fiancee, Amanda Stanton, on the Bachelor spinoff last summer -- but according to Josh, the two have "never had any issues."

The 34-year-old former baseball player invited Robby to chat on his podcast, Naked Chats with Josh Murray, where they sat down for the first time to discuss everything that went down. "It was just a lot of craziness," Josh confessed, as Robby revealed that he actually gave him a head's up that he was going to pursue Stanton. The two had been good friends before Robby headed off to film Paradise season four, but as they later admitted, they hadn't spoken much since the season ended.

"I called Josh [during the break at the beginning of filming]," Robby said. "I was like... 'You're my boy, and I want to make sure you know this before it happens, but I could see myself going down a path with Amanda through this season and this summer of Paradise.'"

Josh got engaged to Amanda on season three of Paradise, but their relationship ended not-so-amicably in December 2016. As Josh explained on the podcast, it wasn't his "business" whether Robby decided to pursue a relationship with Amanda. "But then everything obviously unfolded," he said. "I was like, 'God, I'm going through so much s**t right now with the media and people think this and that. And I'm like, now Robby is going to be dating Amanda, now he's going to have her side. And everybody's going to hate me more. I just didn't know what to do. I'm like, 'Jesus.'"

Things didn't work out with Robby and Amanda, who went their separate ways for good on the series' reunion show last September. "After she broke up with me, after my entertainment attorney, you were my second call," Robby told Josh, who admitted he appreciated the gesture.

"We've never had any issues together. I think people try to make a big deal out of certain things, just out of past coincidences," Josh expressed. "But Robby and I are fine."



Josh is now focusing on his podcast, while Robby, who is also working on a new business venture, teased fans might see him hit Paradise again this season for another shot at finding love.

"I loved a lot of the girls from Arie [Luyendyk Jr.'s] season [of The Bachelor]. I thought that Arie got dealt a pretty good hand," Robby shared, teasing that he's into Tia Booth. "But I don't know. We'll have to see."

