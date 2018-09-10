Nooooo!

Our first major Bachelor in Paradise breakup is here. Monday's episode of the Bachelor spinoff saw things getting serious between the show's established couples -- and one pair's romance going down in flames.

After a season of Kendall's commitment issues, we thought she was finally ready to give it all to her relationship with Grocery Store Joe. THAT WAS NOT THE CASE.

The two sat down for a late-night conversation about the future, during which Joe joked "maybe we'll get engaged." That didn't sit well with Kendall, who freaked out and went straight to bed. Joe, understandably, was confused, and when the rose ceremony rolled around the next day, he was ready for some answers.

"There's a part of me that obviously loves you, and I've known that for a while, but I don't know what kind of love that is," Kendall explained, adding that she thought they were pursuing a relationship because they "had to," and not because they really wanted to.

"I'm with you all day long. I've been falling in love with you since day two. I haven't been able to express it because all you've said is... 'I want to keep things open,'" Joe shot back. "The truth is you don't know how you feel about me... you're looking for so many excuses not to be with me."

"We're just not in the same place. That's what I've been scared about this entire time... The fact that you're not happy about where we're at after everything, is really just the answer," he continued. "That's it. I'm going home. All right, I'm leaving. Bye."

With that, Joe got into his limo, while Kendall appeared to realize she had made a huge mistake. "I have a huge fear that I'm never going to see Joe again... My heart breaks imagining not being with him," she told the camera. "I'm going to leave feeling regret."

The season five finale of Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

