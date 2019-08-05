Cam Ayala is headed to Mexico -- but not everyone looks too happy about it.

ET has an exclusive sneak peek of Monday's premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, in which the controversy-causing Bachelorette contestant pursues a second chance at love... but seems to set off the guys' "douchebag radar" instead.

"My douchebag radar feels someone in the near vicinity, and if I know Paradise, it's only a matter of time before a douchebag shows up," returning contestant Derek Peth says in the clip.

Enter Cam, who couldn't look more pleased to hit the beach in a leopard print shirt and slicked-back hair.

"With the leopard print? Come on!" says Kevin Fortenberry, who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorettewith Cam. "That sh*t-eating grin!"

"I'm just channeling the inner tropical vibe, trying to be my own fierce version of myself in prrr-adaise," Cam explains to the camera of his bold look.

The amateur rapper takes a seat with the rest of the guys, who "conveniently" all get up and walk away. See the full clip in the video player above.

Bachelor Nation will remember how Cam rubbed the guys the wrong way early in Hannah's season, first by crashing a group date he wasn't invited to, and then alleging trying to secure a "pity rose" from her.

"No, I never said [pity rose]," Cam told ET in May, revealing that it was "disheartening" to be sent home after being so vulnerable about his struggle with Lymphedema. "I don't feel like pity is anything you'd want. ...It seems like a sign of weakness."

And while his romance with Hannah didn't work out, Cam said he was hoping to find a connection in Paradise.

"I was really drawn to Caelynn [Miller-Keyes]," he said. "Demi [Burnett] is a big personality too. And then there's Hannah G., the gangster herself. Maybe I'll come out of my retirement for a freestyle rap battle."

Bachelor in Paradise returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and will air Mondays and Tuesdays on the network.

