Things might not actually be over between Kendall and Grocery Store Joe.

The pair's emotional breakup aired on Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, with Joe clearly hurt over Kendall's failure to commit, and Kendall admitting she may have made a mistake.

On Tuesday night's episode, however, the former couple might actually couple up again. ET has an exclusive sneak peak at the season five finale, during which Kendall follows Joe to Chicago to clear the air.

"I'm left with a broken heart, because I miss Joe a lot. As soon as he put himself out there, I just like, disappeared, and I broke up with him, and it was awful," she tells the camera. "Now, there's so much that I want to tell Joe, and there's so much that I want to express to him."

"Right now, I just feel anxiety because I'm freaked out about seeing him, because I don't know how he's going to feel. It's, like, terrifying," she continues. "I have absolutely no idea how this conversation is going to go, so I am just feeling sick."

The blonde beauty then makes her way up the elevator, where she's greeted by our favorite Illinois grocer. "So, I know this is weird, but do you want to talk?" she asks.

Watch the full clip in the video player above.

Tuesday's season finale and reunion show will see all our Bachelor in Paradise favorites back in one place to rehash what went right and what went wrong. Monday's episode concluded with several couples -- Jordan and Jenna, Chris and Krystal and Kamil and Annaliese -- heading the fantasy suite, while a number of couples have recently broken up, including Kendall and Joe, Kevin and Astrid and Colton and Tia.

Colton, of course, went on to become our next Bachelor, but what does Tia think of it all? See what she told ET at the reunion taping in the video below.

The season five finale of Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Harrison on How 'The Bachelor' Will Handle Virgin Colton's Fantasy Suites (Exclusive)

'Bachelor in Paradise': Two of the Strongest Couples Break Up Just Before Fantasy Suites

What Tia Booth Thinks of Colton Underwood Possibly Being the Bachelor (Exclusive)

Related Gallery