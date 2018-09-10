Nooooo!

Our first major Bachelor in Paradise breakup is here. Monday's episode of the Bachelor spinoff saw things getting serious between the show's established couples -- and not one, but two romances going down in flames.

After a season of Kendall's commitment issues, we thought she was finally ready to give it all to her relationship with Grocery Store Joe. THAT WAS NOT THE CASE.

The two sat down for a late-night conversation about the future, during which Joe joked, "Maybe we'll get engaged." That didn't sit well with Kendall, who freaked out and went straight to bed. Joe, understandably, was confused, and when the rose ceremony rolled around the next day, he was ready for some answers.

"There's a part of me that obviously loves you, and I've known that for a while, but I don't know what kind of love that is," Kendall explained, adding that she thought they were pursuing a relationship because they "had to," not because they really wanted to.

"I'm with you all day long. I've been falling in love with you since Day 2. I haven't been able to express it because all you've said is... 'I want to keep things open,'" Joe shot back, pointing to her romances with Leo and John. "The truth is, you don't know how you feel about me... you're looking for so many excuses not to be with me."

"We're just not in the same place. That's what I've been scared about this entire time... The fact that you're not happy about where we're at after everything is really just the answer," he continued. "That's it. I'm going home. Alright, I'm leaving. Bye."

With that, Joe got into his limo, while Kendall appeared to realize she had made a huge mistake. "I have a huge fear that I'm never going to see Joe again... My heart breaks imagining not being with him," she told the camera. "I'm going to leave feeling regret."

Joe and Kendall's breakup left the rest of the cast questioning everything. "I think this is when people start dropping like flies," Annaliese said. Foreshadowing? One hundred percent.

The cast went through a rose ceremony, only for Chris Harrison to arrive the next day explaining that they either needed to take their romance to the fantasy suite, or break up.

Olivia and John decided to leave together, while Cassandra and New Zealand Jordan and Robby and Shushanna went their separate ways. The remaining couples -- Kevin and Astrid, American Jordan and Jenna, Chris and Krystal and Kamil and Annaliese -- were seemingly all in... until they weren't.

During an emotional chat with Astrid, Kevin decided to end things. "I'm like, having an actual mental breakdown right now," Kevin confessed, crying about how his past experiences with fantasy suites didn't pan out as he'd hoped. "I don't know if it's forever."

"Are you breaking up with me?" Astrid asked, bursting into tears. "What the actual f**k, man? I don't eve know what to say. I'm mind-boggled... The one thing I asked you not to do was blindside me!"

With that, she left to pack her things, with Kevin crying on the daybed. "She's going to hate me. She's going to be embarrassed. This is a nightmare."



Correct, Kevin! But what's done is done, and it's time for the remaining couples to the next level. Who will stay together? We'll have to wait to find out. Let us know what you think of it all at ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

The season five finale of Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Colton Underwood Is the First Virgin 'Bachelor': Everything We Know About Sex & Fantasy Suites on the Show

'Bachelor in Paradise' Gets Weird as Love Confessions and a Russian Witch Hunt Hit the Beach

Colton Underwood Has a Surprising Message for Tia Booth After Their 'Bachelor in Paradise' Breakup

Related Gallery