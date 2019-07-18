Mike Johnson may not have won Hannah Brown's heart on The Bachelorette, but he definitely captured America's.

The 31-year-old portfolio manager was eliminated on week seven of Brown's season, after she admitted on their one-on-one date in Amsterdam that she didn't see them ending up together. Since then, fans have been campaigning hard for him to be the next Bachelor -- as have Johnson's castmates.

So, is Johnson officially in the running to become our next franchise lead?

"I haven't spoken to no one about it," he told ET's Lauren Zima at The Bachelorette: Men Tell All taping last Friday. "Yes, my homies from the show were speaking on it, and it's really cool to hear that."

Dylan Barbour was confident Johnson would get the gig. "Mike's gonna be the Bachelor," he said. "Obviously. Mike is the Bachelor. Just look at him. He's great."

"He's just an honest, genuine guy and from an outside visual perspective, you think he might be something he's not. I think he's an open book and I think he's just a great dude. I think he's ready to settle down," Barbour continued. "I would say overall, everybody's rooting for Mike. We're doing Magic Mike XL for Bachelor. He's the best. I think we're all in his corner and we're just excited for him. I really hope he gets it. I think he wants it too."

"I think it would be interesting to see Mike Johnson as the Bachelor," John Paul Jones agreed. "You know, he's a super charismatic, fun-loving guy. I think it could be interesting to see. I think it would be great to see you know the first African American bachelor. For sure."

Even Bachelor alum Demi Burnett was on Johnson's side. "I think Mike's a great guy. I think he is so supportive of women and I love seeing that and he's just a great guy," she raved.

"I tried to be myself the entire time. That's what I was," Johnson told ET, seeming to hint that fans could get that great personality, and more, if he were to be Bachelor. "Hannah said I was a leader in the house. I wasn't trying to be a leader in the house, so I guess it's just my natural personality. And there's so many fun stuff that you guys didn't get to see. I'm stupid goofy."

Johnson said he would take his time to think about a Bachelor offer, if it were to come his way. "I have lots of questions if I were going to be Bachelor. I take stuff like that very seriously," he said. "When it comes to pieces of the heart, there's no playing with that. I don't care if I'm on TV or not."

If he got the gig, the Texas native would be the first African American Bachelor, after 23 seasons of the dating series (Rachel Lindsay made history as the first black Bachelorette in 2017). If it wasn't him, Johnson said he wouldn't mind seeing Peter Weber as the Bachelor; he's hoping Tyler Cameron wins Brown's heart.

"I think Tyler, I think he truly is mature. I think that's a super sexy dude but then also can push his woman and can handle the criticism and can have her back and he can beat somebody's a** [who is] being disrespectful," Johnson shared. "But at the same time, he's so loving. That's why [I think he should get the final rose]."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

