Hannah Brown won't reveal if she's engaged, but she has no problem talking about the range of emotions she went through while filming The Bachelorette.

ET sat down with the 24-year-old Alabama native in New York City on Monday, where she shared that her finale -- which she filmed just days earlier -- was "not how I thought it would be."

"I will tell you that I'm happy and, ultimately, this season and how it all turned out is not how I thought it would be," Brown candidly said. "It just wasn't."

"It doesn't mean that it's not good," she added. "I think it happened the exact way that it was supposed to, and I feel really excited and blessed to have the opportunity that I've had and feel really good and want you all to see what that is. I can't really tell you much more."

During an interview with ET just before the finale was taped, host Chris Harrison said he honestly wasn't sure if Brown would get the proposal she had been hoping for when she started the season. He explained that over the course of filming, drama between the men had escalated, and some of it was hard to move past.

"I am happy," Brown insisted on Thursday. "Not the whole season, though."

Fans saw a bit of Hannah "Beast" on Monday night's premiere, when she confronted a man on night one and sent him packing for having a girlfriend. She told ET that she wished "Hannah's Angels" Demi Burnett and Katie Morton could have been there the whole season to give her tips from the surveillance van, but that she apparently managed to put a few more guys in their lane.

"The 'Beast' came out when necessary, and that was more than I thought," said Brown, who is seen clapping back at the men on multiple occasions in her dramatic season trailer (First, for seemingly discussing "stupid" things instead of trying to get to know her, and second, for apparently criticizing her to get intimate. "I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me," she hisses).

"I want fierce, unconditional, wholehearted love," Brown expressed of her hopes for "fierce love." "And that's making sure that I know that this is for real and that somebody's there for me and will love me in my high points and my low points and the way that I show them all of that. So yeah, it's exactly what I want."

Fans will find out in July how Brown's season concludes. It's a quicker turnaround than past Bachelorette seasons, but it is perfect timing for Brown. Though the blonde beauty admitted that doing press for her season just days after wrapping has her ready to "fall over and go to sleep," she's also ready to share her story with Bachelor Nation.

"It makes it exciting. I'm excited for everyone to be a part of my experience and the journey I had," she shared. "So, I actually like that it's like this, because I had two months of really just knocking everything out, and then we'll be able to go on to my new normal life that I'm still trying to figure out too. So no, it's been great."

"I think about [how I've grown since The Bachelor] all the time -- like, the girl who walked in the first night to meet Colton [Underwood] versus me now. And I think [I'm now] able to step up and step into who I am without any insecurities in that, because love me or hate me, I am who I am. I want to be surrounded by people who love me and encourage me, and the other people -- you missed out," Brown said. "I think that it has taken a lot for me to get here, and my life in general, and I'm so thankful for this opportunity for giving me love for myself and hopefully love for somebody else too."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

