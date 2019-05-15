Alabama Hannah is back on social media.

Hannah Brown returned to Instagram on Wednesday for the first time since filming her season of The Bachelorette. Filming wrapped just before her season premiere, which aired on Monday.

"Hi, my name is Hannah and I'm the Bachelorette. (Wow-what!?)," Brown wrote alongside two photos of her posing on a couch in her stunning premiere night dress. "This experience has been something else. I am beyond grateful, but dang somebody should have warned me that dating 30 men ain't easy!"

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

"I'm still recovering, but don't worry, the Beast is back y'all!" she added.

In an interview with ET just before Brown's finale, host Chris Harrison said he wasn't sure she'd get a proposal -- or a happy ending.

"I wish I could guarantee [a proposal], but I cannot deliver… I don't know, I would love to be able to do my job and deliver this, but I don't know if we're going to," he confessed. "It might be a bumpy finish."

"Sitting here now, I really don't know how it's going to end. I am hopeful and she is hopeful, but the way she wants to find love and the way she is going about this is really true and sincere. She is not just going to do it to do it, and as rough as it has been and as wild as it has been, I am not sure she is going to be able to get there. And that is because she doesn't know if she will be able to get there," he explained. "So, I am interested as anybody to see how this all wraps up."

ET will be with Brown on Thursday morning in New York City. Circle back to ETonline to see what she says about her dramatic season.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelorette': We're Already Dream-Casting 'Paradise' -- and 'The Bachelor'

Hannah Godwin Has Concerns About 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown's First Impression Rose Winner Luke P

Hannah's 'Bachelorette' Men Get Physical in Promo: Why They're Bringing 'Level 10 Drama'

Related Gallery