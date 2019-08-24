Rachel Lindsay is a Bachelorette no more!

TheBachelorette star tied the knot with Bryan Abasolo in a destination wedding at the Royalton Suites Cancún in Mexico on Saturday, per People who was first to report the news. The special day comes over two years after fans saw the pair get engaged on the season 13 finale of The Bachelorette in 2013.

Lindsay walked down the aisle in a stunning gown by Randi Rahm, who also designed former Bachelorette Ashley Rosenbaum's (nee Hebert) dress for her 2012 televised wedding to J.P., as well as many dresses for past Bachelorettes on the show over the years.

"She did the dress that I met the guys in the first night [and] she designed the dress that Bryan proposed to me in, so it only makes sense that that's who I go with to design my wedding dress that I'm walking down the aisle to Bryan in," Lindsay told ET in January. "I'm very, very excited."

The former attorney also told ET that her wedding ceremony was turning out differently than she had imagined. "I am doing things a little different than I thought, so I'm excited," she gushed. "I wanted a 50 person wedding. We're already at 150!"

Lindsay and Abasolo previously said they were considering a televised wedding, but revealed to ET last year that "the cards weren't aligning in the right way." "I don't want to keep waiting to marry the person that I'm going to spend the rest of my life with," Lindsay explained, adding that an offer for her and Abasolo to tie the knot on TV wasn't presented. "I think it's a misconception that everybody thinks you get engaged, you're automatically getting a wedding, but that's not the case."

The pair, who recently moved from Dallas to Miami, couldn't be more excited to start their life together. "I 100 percent want kids with Bryan. Can you imagine how cute the babies are going to be? I'm sorry, shameless plug, toot toot!" Lindsay said with a laugh.

Lindsay is the fourth Bachelorette to marry her final pick, behind Trista Sutter, Rosenbaum and Desiree Siegfried (nee Hartsock). JoJo Fletcher and Becca Kufrin, meanwhile, are still engaged to the men who earned their final roses. See more on Lindsay and Abasolo in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

