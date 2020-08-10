Shopping

Backcountry Sale: Save up to 50% off Patagonia, The North Face, Sorel and More

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Prepping for an upcoming backpacking or camping trip? Save on outdoor gear at online retailer Backcountry's 50% off Semi-Annual Sale.

Save up to 50% off Patagonia, The North Face, Arc'teryx, & more from now through August 28. No coupon code is needed, as these deals are applied automatically.

Backcountry carries some of our favorite brands, like The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia and Sorel. As for specific items, the retailer offers everything you could need for an outdoorsy summer, fall or winter adventure, from camping needs to hiking boots to a fleece jacket.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite outdoor deals and apparel at the August Semi-annual Backcountry sale.

Denali 2 Fleece Jacket
The North Face
The North Face Denali 2 Fleece Jacket
Backcountry
Denali 2 Fleece Jacket
The North Face

The North Face Denali 2 Fleece Jacket is water-resistant and perfect for everyday wear. This jacket comes in vintage white, urban navy, black, twill beige, burnt olive green woods camo print and charcoal grey heather.

ORIGINALLY $178.95

Surge Pelham Shoe
The North Face
The North Face Surge Pelham Shoe
Backcountry
Surge Pelham Shoe
The North Face

The North Face Surge Pelham Shoe

ORIGINALLY $109.95

Ella Jute Sandal
Sorel
Sorel Ella Jute Sandal
Backcountry
Ella Jute Sandal
Sorel

These Sorel Ella Jute Sandals comes in two colors: white and camel brown. These super cute sandals are 35% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $79.95

Vault 26L Backpack
The North Face
The North Face Vault 26L Backpack
Backcountry
Vault 26L Backpack
The North Face

The North Face Vault 26L Backpack is perfect for class or the trails. 

ORIGINALLY $54.95

Air Zoom Terra Kiger 5 Trail Running Shoe
Nike
Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 5 Trail Running Shoe - Women's
Backcountry
Air Zoom Terra Kiger 5 Trail Running Shoe
Nike
Tackle a variety of terrains with this durable Nike running shoe.
REGULARLY $129.95

Class V Short
The North Face
The North Face Class V Short
Backcountry
Class V Short
The North Face

In addition to winter gear, hiking boots and other outdoor clothing, The North Face makes cute, everyday apparel like drawstring shorts.

REGULARLY $39.95

Nireta One-Piece Swimsuit
Patagonia
patagonia_nireta_one_piece_swimsuit
Backcountry
Nireta One-Piece Swimsuit
Patagonia

This Patagonia is the swim-ready one-piece suit for all of your water adventures. This bathing suit is currently 45% off at Backcountry, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $149

Osito Fleece Jacket
The North Face
The North Face Osito Fleece Jacket
Backcountry
Osito Fleece Jacket
The North Face

We absolutely love this North Face Fleece zip up jacket. It is perfect for layering and super soft. This jacket will keeps you very warm too. This zip up jacket is available in many different colors Save 35% of this jacket, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $98.95

Winter Fancy Lace II Boot
Sorel
Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boot
Backcountry
Winter Fancy Lace II Boot
Sorel

These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 59% off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $149.95

 

