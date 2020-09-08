Shopping

Backcountry Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Select Styles

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
backcountry sale
Courtesy of Backcountry

Prepping for an upcoming backpacking or camping trip? Save on outdoor gear at online retailer . Backcountry's 30% off Gear & Apparel, Stoic, and Basin & Range! This offer is now available until 9/12/20. Plus, continue to save up to 40% Off Gear & Apparel Built by Backcountry!

Backcountry carries some of our favorite brands, like The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia and Sorel. As for specific items, the retailer offers everything you could need for an outdoorsy summer, fall or winter adventure, from camping needs to hiking boots to a fleece jacket.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite outdoor deals and apparel at the Backcountry sale.

Lost Wildflower Dress
Patagonia
Patagonia Lost Wildflower Dress
Backcountry
Lost Wildflower Dress
Patagonia

Patagonia's Lost Wildflower Dress is flowy, wrinkle resistant and has adjustable straps. 

REGULARLY $149

Silver Fork 750 Down Parka
Backcountry
Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka
Backcountry
Silver Fork 750 Down Parka
Backcountry

This Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka is perfect for wearing around town or on your outdoor excursions.

REGULARLY $269.95

Raven 28L Backpack
Fjallraven
Fjallraven Raven 24L Backpack
Backcountry
Raven 28L Backpack
Fjallraven

This Fjallraven Raven 24L Backpack has enough room for you to put a days worth of gear in, whether you are outdoors or casually going out for the day.

REGULARLY $109.95

Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top
The North Face
The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top
Backcountry
Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top
The North Face

The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top is an insulated jacket that is now 40% off.

REGULARLY $98.95

Cargo Tech Capri
Stoic
Stoic Cargo Tech Capri
Backcountry
Cargo Tech Capri
Stoic

Stoic Cargo Tech Capri's are made of moisture-wicking fabric. These pants have plenty of pockets to keep all your necessities.

REGULARLY $59.95

Ella Jute Sandal
Sorel
Sorel Ella Jute Sandal
Backcountry
Ella Jute Sandal
Sorel

These Sorel Ella Jute Sandals comes in two colors: white and camel brown. These super cute sandals are 40% off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $79.95

Nireta One-Piece Swimsuit
Patagonia
patagonia_nireta_one_piece_swimsuit
Backcountry
Nireta One-Piece Swimsuit
Patagonia

This Patagonia is the swim-ready one-piece suit for all of your water adventures. This bathing suit is currently 50% off at Backcountry, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $149

Osito Fleece Jacket
The North Face
The North Face Osito Fleece Jacket
Backcountry
Osito Fleece Jacket
The North Face

We absolutely love this North Face Fleece zip up jacket. It is perfect for layering and super soft. This jacket will keeps you very warm too. This zip up jacket is available in many different colors Save 35% of this jacket, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $98.95

Winter Fancy Lace II Boot
Sorel
Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boot
Backcountry
Winter Fancy Lace II Boot
Sorel

These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 59% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $149.95

Surge Pelham Shoe
The North Face
The North Face Surge Pelham Shoe
Backcountry
Surge Pelham Shoe
The North Face

The North Face Surge Pelham Shoe is the perfect footwear for the great outdoors or working out indoors.

REGULARLY $109.95

 

