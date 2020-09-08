Shopping

Banana Republic Sale: Get 40% Off with Extended Labor Day Sale

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
banana republic sale
Banana Republic

Banana Republic has extended their Labor Day sale and is offering 40% off everything (exclusions apply) and an extra 20% off. 

Banana Republic's latest selection includes a season finale of stylish tops, skinny jeans, jackets, and more. You’ll find flowy midi dresses and skirts made from sustainable materials, along with chic accessories to pull your look together.

The newest additions on the Banana Republic website include pieces from the limited-edition Banana Republic Heritage Collection which features vintage-inspired Banana Republic clothing styles, reissued from the brand's archives. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more and free extended returns apply for every purchase. They also have face mask styles in a variety of different colors and designs.

Now's the chance to score deep discounts when you purchase Banana Republic clothes. You'll find the savings sitewide on shoes like sneakers or sandals and pretty dress options. 

Ahead, browse through ET's top sale items and new arrival picks from Banana Republic.

Skinny Classic-Sloane Pant
Banana Republic
Skinny Classic-Sloane Pant
Banana Republic
Skinny Classic-Sloane Pant
Banana Republic

These pants feature high stretch fabric that offers a smooth supportive fit.

REGULARLY $89.50

Bare High-Heel Sandal
Banana Republic
Heritage Linen Sweater Tank
Banana Republic
Bare High-Heel Sandal
Banana Republic

A sleek strappy sandal, available in an inclusive range of nude shades. 

REGULARLY $110

Heritage Linen Sweater Tank
Banana Republic
Heritage Linen Sweater Tank
Banana Republic
Heritage Linen Sweater Tank
Banana Republic

This sweater tank is made from finely crafted Italian linen to keep you cool.

REGULARLY $64.50

High-Rise Wide-Leg Pleated Ankle Pant (New Arrival)
Banana Republic
High-Rise Wide-Leg Pleated Ankle Pant
Banana Republic
High-Rise Wide-Leg Pleated Ankle Pant (New Arrival)
Banana Republic

Pleated luxuriously soft wide-leg ankle pants made with eco-friendly fabric.

REGULARLY $89.50

Banana Republic Heritage Bahia Dress (New Arrival)
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Heritage Bahia Dress
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Heritage Bahia Dress (New Arrival)
Banana Republic

A sleeveless belted dress from the limited-edition Heritage collection, described in the Banana Republic 1984 catalog as “a very cosmopolitan dress.”

REGULARLY $129

Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Striped Shirt
Banana Republic
Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Striped Shirt
Banana Republic
Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Striped Shirt
Banana Republic

A unique button-down striped shirt.

REGULARLY $79.50

Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Shirt
Banana Republic
Untucked Slim-Fit Double-Weave Shirt
Banana Republic
Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Shirt
Banana Republic

A 100% cotton button-down shirt with woven patterns.

REGULARLY $79.50

Leather Easy Ballet Flat
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Leather Easy Ballet Flat
Banana Republic
Leather Easy Ballet Flat
Banana Republic

A versatile pair of stylish flats is a must-have. 

REGULARLY $98

Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater
Banana Republic
Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater
Banana Republic

A tie-dye top adds a fun flair to any pair of bottoms. 

REGULARLY $79.50

Linen-Cotton Utility Dress
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Linen-Cotton Utility Dress
Banana Republic
Linen-Cotton Utility Dress
Banana Republic

We're in love with this effortlessly chic buttoned linen mini dress with tie belt and pockets. 

REGULARLY $139

High-Rise Skinny Jean
Banana Republic
Banana Republic High-Rise Skinny Jean
Banana Republic
High-Rise Skinny Jean
Banana Republic

Score these high-rise skinny jeans for under $35! 

REGULARLY $119

 

 

RELATED CONTENT:

SkinStore Sale -- 40% Off Mio Skincare and 25% Off Murad

Nike Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Select Shoes, Clothing and Accessories

DSW Sale: Over 300 Styles Priced at $19.99 or Under

Forever 21 Sale: Get 30% Off Purchases of $100 or More

 