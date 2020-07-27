Shopping

Banana Republic Sale: Up to 75% Off Dresses, Jeans, Tops and More

By Amy Lee‍
Banana Republic

Banana Republic is giving deals across its online store! The retailer is offering up to 75% off must-have styles at the Banana Republic sale for a limited time, no coupon code needed at checkout. 

Banana Republic also recently introduced its new Banana Republic Heritage Collection which features a capsule of vintage-inspired Banana Republic clothing styles, reissued from the brand's archives. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more and free extended returns apply for every purchase. They also have face mask styles in a variety of different colors and designs.

Now's the chance to score deep discounts when you purchase Banana Republic clothes. You'll find the savings sitewide on shoes like sneakers or sandals and summer dress options. 

Ahead, browse through ET's top sale item picks from Banana Republic.

Untucked Slim-Fit Double-Weave Striped Shirt

Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Striped Shirt
Banana Republic
Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Striped Shirt
Banana Republic
Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Striped Shirt
Banana Republic

A unique button-down striped shirt.

REGULARLY $30.99

Untucked Slim-Fit Double-Weave Shirt

Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Shirt
Banana Republic
Untucked Slim-Fit Double-Weave Shirt
Banana Republic
Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Shirt
Banana Republic

A 100% cotton button-down shirt with woven patterns.

REGULARLY $18.99

Leather Easy Ballet Flat by Banana Republic

Leather Easy Ballet Flat
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Leather Easy Ballet Flat
Banana Republic
Leather Easy Ballet Flat
Banana Republic

A versatile pair of stylish flats is a must-have. 

REGULARLY $98

Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater by Banana Republic

Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater
Banana Republic
Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater
Banana Republic

A tie-dye top adds a fun flair to any pair of bottoms. 

REGULARLY $79.50

Linen-Cotton Utility Dress by Banana Republic

Linen-Cotton Utility Dress
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Linen-Cotton Utility Dress
Banana Republic
Linen-Cotton Utility Dress
Banana Republic

We're in love with this effortlessly chic buttoned linen mini dress with tie belt and pockets. 

REGULARLY $139

High-Rise Skinny Jean by Banana Republic

High-Rise Skinny Jean
Banana Republic
Banana Republic High-Rise Skinny Jean
Banana Republic
High-Rise Skinny Jean
Banana Republic

Score these high-rise skinny jeans for under $32! 

REGULARLY $119

Relaxed Puff-Sleeve Shirt by Banana Republic

Relaxed Puff-Sleeve Shirt
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Relaxed Puff-Sleeve Shirt
Banana Republic
Relaxed Puff-Sleeve Shirt
Banana Republic

This classic striped shirt with slightly puffed sleeves is the perfect piece to wear to look instantly polished for work video conference calls. 

REGULARLY $89.50

