Banana Republic Sale: Up to 75% Off Dresses, Jeans, Tops and More
Banana Republic is giving deals across its online store! The retailer is offering up to 75% off must-have styles at the Banana Republic sale for a limited time, no coupon code needed at checkout.
Banana Republic also recently introduced its new Banana Republic Heritage Collection which features a capsule of vintage-inspired Banana Republic clothing styles, reissued from the brand's archives. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more and free extended returns apply for every purchase. They also have face mask styles in a variety of different colors and designs.
Now's the chance to score deep discounts when you purchase Banana Republic clothes. You'll find the savings sitewide on shoes like sneakers or sandals and summer dress options.
Ahead, browse through ET's top sale item picks from Banana Republic.
Untucked Slim-Fit Double-Weave Striped Shirt
A unique button-down striped shirt.
Untucked Slim-Fit Double-Weave Shirt
A 100% cotton button-down shirt with woven patterns.
Leather Easy Ballet Flat by Banana Republic
A versatile pair of stylish flats is a must-have.
Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater by Banana Republic
A tie-dye top adds a fun flair to any pair of bottoms.
Linen-Cotton Utility Dress by Banana Republic
We're in love with this effortlessly chic buttoned linen mini dress with tie belt and pockets.
High-Rise Skinny Jean by Banana Republic
Score these high-rise skinny jeans for under $32!
Relaxed Puff-Sleeve Shirt by Banana Republic
This classic striped shirt with slightly puffed sleeves is the perfect piece to wear to look instantly polished for work video conference calls.
