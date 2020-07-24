Banana Republic Sale: Up to 75% Off Everything

Banana Republic is giving deals across its online store! The retailer is offering up to 75% off must-have styles at the Banana Republic sale for a limited time, no coupon code needed.

Banana Republic also recently introduced its new Banana Republic Heritage Collection which features a capsule of vintage-inspired styles, reissued from the brand's archives. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more and free extended returns apply for every purchase. They also have face mask styles in a variety of different colors and designs.

Now's the chance to score deep discounts when you purchase Banana Republic clothes. You'll find the savings sitewide on shoes like sneakers or sandals and summer dress options.

Ahead, browse through ET's top sale item picks from Banana Republic.

Untucked Slim-Fit Double-Weave Striped Shirt

Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Striped Shirt Banana Republic Banana Republic Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Striped Shirt Banana Republic A unique button-down striped shirt. REGULARLY $30.99 $21.99 and up at Banana Republic

Untucked Slim-Fit Double-Weave Shirt

Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Shirt Banana Republic Banana Republic Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Shirt Banana Republic A 100% cotton button-down shirt with woven patterns. REGULARLY $18.99 $13.99 and up at Banana Republic

Leather Easy Ballet Flat by Banana Republic

Leather Easy Ballet Flat Banana Republic Banana Republic Leather Easy Ballet Flat Banana Republic A versatile pair of stylish flats is a must-have. REGULARLY $98 $39 at Banana Republic

Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater by Banana Republic

Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater Banana Republic Banana Republic Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater Banana Republic A tie-dye top adds a fun flair to any pair of bottoms. REGULARLY $79.50 $47.70 at Banana Republic

Linen-Cotton Utility Dress by Banana Republic

Linen-Cotton Utility Dress Banana Republic Banana Republic Linen-Cotton Utility Dress Banana Republic We're in love with this effortlessly chic buttoned linen mini dress with tie belt and pockets. REGULARLY $139 $40.99 at Banana Republic

High-Rise Skinny Jean by Banana Republic

High-Rise Skinny Jean Banana Republic Banana Republic High-Rise Skinny Jean Banana Republic Score these high-rise skinny jeans for under $32! REGULARLY $119 $29.99 at Banana Republic

Relaxed Puff-Sleeve Shirt by Banana Republic

Relaxed Puff-Sleeve Shirt Banana Republic Banana Republic Relaxed Puff-Sleeve Shirt Banana Republic This classic striped shirt with slightly puffed sleeves is the perfect piece to wear to look instantly polished for work video conference calls. REGULARLY $89.50 $29.99 at Banana Republic

