Barack Obama Turns 57 With Sweet Tributes From Wife Michelle, Justin Timberlake & More
Barack Obama is feeling the love on his 57th birthday!
The former president turned a year older on Saturday and received a slew of heartwarming messages from his wife of 25 years, Michelle Obama, his former Vice President and bestie, Joe Biden, and celebrities like Justin Timberlake, John Legend and many more.
Michelle started her morning by dedicating a special post to her main man. "Happy birthday @BarackObama! The view is always better with you," she wrote alongside a photo of Barack outdoors and staring into the distance. The sweet snap was liked by more than 1.9 million people, including Zendaya, Mandy Moore, David Beckham and Katy Perry.
Former VP Biden also shared a selfie of the two together from earlier this week, captioning the shot: "Our lunches together were a highlight of every week at the White House. Last week's trip to @DogTagBakery was no different. Happy birthday to my brother, my friend, @BarackObama."
John Legend, who is currently in Indonesia with Chrissy Teigen, also dedicated a post to Barack.
