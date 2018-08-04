Barack Obama is feeling the love on his 57th birthday!

The former president turned a year older on Saturday and received a slew of heartwarming messages from his wife of 25 years, Michelle Obama, his former Vice President and bestie, Joe Biden, and celebrities like Justin Timberlake, John Legend and many more.

Michelle started her morning by dedicating a special post to her main man. "Happy birthday @BarackObama! The view is always better with you," she wrote alongside a photo of Barack outdoors and staring into the distance. The sweet snap was liked by more than 1.9 million people, including Zendaya, Mandy Moore, David Beckham and Katy Perry.

Former VP Biden also shared a selfie of the two together from earlier this week, captioning the shot: "Our lunches together were a highlight of every week at the White House. Last week's trip to @DogTagBakery was no different. Happy birthday to my brother, my friend, @BarackObama."

Our lunches together were a highlight of every week at the White House. Last week's trip to @DogTagBakery was no different. Happy birthday to my brother, my friend, @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/0faYjvnPW6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 4, 2018

John Legend, who is currently in Indonesia with Chrissy Teigen, also dedicated a post to Barack.

Happy #ObamaDay. We in Indonesia (where he lived for a few years) toasting our President. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 4, 2018

See more birthday messages below:

Thank you, @BarackObama. It is an honor to be in the world at the same time as you. Let alone the same room. #ObamaDaypic.twitter.com/O3IyABxY1B — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 4, 2018

Happy birthday, @BarackObama. You busy? We could use some help. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 4, 2018

SHOUT OUT to @BarackObama for no particular reason other than I miss intelligence, dignity, gravitas & graciousness in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/9r2wZtVBlb — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 4, 2018

Wishing a Happy Birthday to President Barack Obama and Happy #ObamaDay to Everyone! Love. pic.twitter.com/IpVutfByv9 — COMMON (@common) August 4, 2018

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @barackobama ~ we sure do miss you 44#ObamaDaypic.twitter.com/2BqdL9Enh6 — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) August 4, 2017

