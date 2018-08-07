Gwyneth Paltrow dishes on how she detoxes before bed in a video for Harper's Bazaar's Go To Bed With Me series. After a long day, the goop founder invites viewers to her gorgeous bathroom to peek the products she uses for her "G.Tox" shower and an unexpectedly easy nighttime skincare regimen.

The blonde changes in a cozy robe with wet hair and bares her radiant skin sans makeup, which got us taking notes on her step-by-step routine. Here's what the star does to achieve that ageless glow.

Dry Brush

Before stepping in the shower, the actress starts with a dry brushing routine, which exfoliates, improves circulation and removes dead skin cells.

goop Body G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush $20

Scalp & Body Scrubs

The Oscar winner treats her tresses and scalp to a Himalayan salt shampoo that scrubs and cleanses the scalp and hair without drying it out. She completes her shower with a body scrub to hydrate, exfoliate and smooth the skin for that natural glow.

goop body G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo $42

Exfoliating Facial Cream

Paltrow begins her skincare routine with an exfoliating facial from her lifestyle line, which mimics a professional facial at home. She applies the cream in a circular motion all over the face and leaves it on until it starts to tingle.

"What I like so much when you get a professional facial is that there are always a couple of kinds of exfoliation," says Paltrow. "So we developed this instant facial to have an acid tingly exfoliation and then also a manual exfoliation."

For the manual step, the entrepreneur wets her fingers and massages the face in a circular motion to work in the exfoliant. She then does an additional step of "the third exfoliation" by wiping the product off with a hot cotton washcloth.

goop by Juice Beauty Exfoliating Instant Facial $125

Serum

Next, the mom, 45, reaches for Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum, which she loves for her dry skin.

"This isn't only an oil-based serum. April, the woman who makes it, says it's full of all kinds of fantastic things. It really heals the skin."

Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum $185

Eye Cream & Lip Balm

She dabs the under-eye area, "a very important part of the process," with a cream from celeb favorite Dr. Barbara Sturm. And staying true to summer's easy, chill vibe, she keeps it simple in the humid East Coast heat and ends with a lip balm -- forgoing a night cream, which she reserves for cooler temps.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Eye Cream $140

Love + Sage Mint Condition Lip Balm $12

