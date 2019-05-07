A Batwoman series is officially coming to The CW.

The network has handed out series pickups to Batwoman, the latest entry to its expanding stable of DC superhero dramas, Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene and Nancy Drew, it was announced Tuesday.

Batwoman, played by Orange Is the New Black's Ruby Rose, has been a high priority for The CW, which will lose Arrow after an eight-season run in the fall. The series greenlight is also historic as Batwoman, aka Kate Kane, will be the first gay character to lead a live-action superhero show. Viewers of the Arrow-verse have already gotten an early look at Rose's Batwoman in action during last year's DC crossover event, which offered clues for the spinoff.

Here is the official logline for Batwoman, which is being shepherded by executive producer Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries): Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

Nancy Drew will introduce viewers to newcomer Kennedy McMann, considered to be one of fall TV's potential breakout stars, as the eponymous teenage sleuth. Based off the popular YA books, bringing the beloved character to the small screen has been a rocky road; there have been previous iterations of a grown-up version of the private eye that failed to come to fruition.

In the upcoming CW series, Nancy Drew will be set in the summer after her high school graduation, when 18-year-old Nancy Drew (McMann) thought she'd be leaving her hometown for college. But when a family tragedy holds her back another year, she finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation -- and along the way, uncovers secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined.

Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene, is being headlined by Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale and will also star Ashleigh Murray, who will be playing an aged-up version of her character, Josie. With the series pickup, Murray is expected to depart the flagship series. Based on characters from the Archie Comics, Katy Keene -- which was first teased last August -- will likely not exist in the same time period as Riverdale.

KATY KEENE is officially picked up to series and I’m actually In tears. So excited about this next chapter. This show is all about hope and pursuing dreams and the friendships & relationships that bond it all. Actually can’t wait for you all to see this. pic.twitter.com/5aPjqrrYM5 — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) May 8, 2019

In a timeless New York City, as enchanting as Riverdale is moody, aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene (Hale) meets Josie McCoy (Murray), fresh off the bus to chase her musical dreams. Their world is populated with kindred-spirit starving artists, including mysterious socialite Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez -- and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp). While their climb to the top is rife with obstacles, this found family will stop at nothing to see their names in lights.

Still in contention for series picks at The CW include Glamorous, which revolves around a gender-nonconforming high school graduate who lands a gig interning at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube. The pilot, directed by Eva Longoria, stars Ben J. Pierce (Fuller House) and Brooke Shields. A decision on its future will be made at a later date.

Meanwhile, the Jane the Virgin spinoff, Jane the Novela, with Jacqueline Grace Lopez in the lead role, is not moving forward.

Earlier this year, The CW officially renewed 14 series (minus the three series ending their run, Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and iZombie), including all five from its freshman class.

