BaubleBar Sale: Get the Latest Summer Jewelry For Under $25

On the hunt for new jewelry at a great price? BaubleBar is offering tons of summer statement jewelry in styles for under $25.

With everything from ear cuffs to tassel earrings to statement necklaces to tech accessories like phone cases, BaubleBar is a top online destination for any jewelry lover. Currently, you can take 15% off Pisa stacks with coupon code PISA15.

BaubleBar cofounders Amy Jain and Daniella Yacobovsky launched the brand in 2010 as the ultimate playground for the latest trends, essentials and fine jewelry. Their budget-friendly products are also available at select fashion retailers, including Anthropologie and Nordstrom, and famous fans include Jessica Alba and Julia Roberts. You'll get free shipping and returns on orders of $35 or more.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite pieces of BaubleBar jewelry you can grab right now for less than $25.

Mini Laniyah Drop Earrings from Baublebar for $15 and 60% off.

Mini Laniyah Drop Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Mini Laniyah Drop Earrings BaubleBar Not your typical diamonds. These beaded drop earrings are the must-have mini version of BaubleBar's best-selling Laniyah Drops. REGULARLY $38 $15 at BaubleBar

Starry Night Drop Earrings from Baublebar for $18 and 50% off.

STARRY NIGHT DROP EARRINGS BaubleBar BaubleBar STARRY NIGHT DROP EARRINGS BaubleBar The Starry Night Drop Earrings feature a gold star-shaped top stud with crystals and rows of bright crystal fringe. You will look and feel like a shooting star earrings. REGULARLY $36 $18 at BaubleBar

Annie Pearl Beaded Headband for $24 at 50% off.

Annie Pearl Beaded Headband BaubleBar BaubleBar Annie Pearl Beaded Headband BaubleBar Every woman needs a modern day crown. The Annie Beaded Headband features shining rows of glass pearls and sparkling beadwork. REGULARLY $48 $24 at BaubleBar

Marigold Drop Earrings from Baublebar for $16 and 63% off.

Marigold Drop Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Marigold Drop Earrings BaubleBar An understated statement earring is a seasonal staple during the summer. The Marigold Drop Earrings feature columns of beautiful beaded and floral motifs. REGULARLY $44 $16 at BaubleBar

Coraline Drop Earrings from Baublebar for $15 and 55% off.

Coraline Drop Earrings Baublebar Baublebar Coraline Drop Earrings Baublebar A starfish silhouette is embellished with beads to make these earrings look and feel decidedly chic and impossibly on-trend. ORIGINALLY $34 $15 at BaubleBar

Celestial Drop Earrings from Baublebar for $19.95

Celestial Drops BaubleBar BaubleBar Celestial Drops BaubleBar These blingy Celestial Drop earrings have crystal accents and shine to spare. Plus, they're available in a clip-on style. REGULARLY $36 $19.95 at BaubleBar

Baublebar Adjustable Face Mask Set -- 2 for $12

Baublebar Adjustable Face Mask Set Baublebar Baublebar Baublebar Adjustable Face Mask Set Baublebar Safety first, style second. Baublebar's non-medical face masks were designed by the BaubleBar team to be soft, breathable, and comfortable. Each reusable face mask is double layered with comfortable adjustable ear loops. $12 for 2 at Baublebar

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

