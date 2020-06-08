BaubleBar Sale: Select Jewelry Starting at Just $10

On the hunt for new jewelry at a great price? BaubleBar is offering tons of sale styles starting at just $10.

With everything from ear cuffs to tassel earrings to statement necklaces to tech accessories like phone cases, BaubleBar is a top online destination for any jewelry lover. Currently, you can take 15% off Pisa stacks with coupon code PISA15.

BaubleBar cofounders Amy Jain and Daniella Yacobovsky launched the brand in 2010 as the ultimate playground for the latest trends, essentials and fine jewelry. Their budget-friendly products are also available at select fashion retailers, including Anthropologie and Nordstrom, and famous fans include Jessica Alba and Julia Roberts.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite pieces of BaubleBar jewelry you can grab right now for less than $20.

Mini Laniyah Drop Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Mini Laniyah Drop Earrings BaubleBar Not your typical diamonds. These beaded drop earrings are the must-have mini version of BaubleBar's best-selling Laniyah Drops. REGULARLY $38 $15 at BaubleBar

Tori Scrunchie Set of 3 BaubleBar BaubleBar Tori Scrunchie Set of 3 BaubleBar Your fashion-forward loungewear ensemble will be complete once you add a colorful scrunchie (and maybe a cute new pair of earrings). REGULARLY $38 $10 at BaubleBar

Antares Hoops BaubleBar BaubleBar Antares Hoops BaubleBar Colorful crystals are the stars of this pair of huggie hoop earrings. REGULARLY $36 $16 at BaubleBar

Beech Sunglasses BaubleBar BaubleBar Beech Sunglasses BaubleBar Wear these updated BaubleBar aviators on your next stroll around the neighborhood. REGULARLY $34 $10 at BaubleBar

Sol Initial Pendant Necklace BaubleBar BaubleBar Sol Initial Pendant Necklace BaubleBar Personalize a few of these pendant necklaces with the first letter of your besties' names, then spread the love. REGULARLY $36 $10 at BaubleBar

Mirador Resin Hoop Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Mirador Resin Hoop Earrings BaubleBar For a fun twist on a fashion jewelry classic, shop these resin hoop earrings with a bit of a wave. REGULARLY $38 $12.95 at BaubleBar

Alidia Pinky Ring BaubleBar BaubleBar Alidia Pinky Ring BaubleBar The brand's best-selling Alidia ring is available in multi, pastel and primary rainbow colors. REGULARLY $44 $12.95 at BaubleBar

Celestial Drops BaubleBar BaubleBar Celestial Drops BaubleBar These blingy Celestial Drop earrings have crystal accents and shine to spare. Plus, they're available in a clip-on style. REGULARLY $36 $19.95 at BaubleBar

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

