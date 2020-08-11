BaubleBar Sale: Take $10 off Every $50 Spent

BaubleBar is Turning 10! For BaubleBar's 10th Birthday Event you can take $10 off every $50 spent with code HBD10.

With everything from ear cuffs to tassel earrings to statement necklaces to tech accessories like phone cases, BaubleBar is a top online destination for any jewelry lover. BaubleBar cofounders Amy Jain and Daniella Yacobovsky launched the brand in 2010 as the ultimate playground for the latest trends, essentials and fine jewelry. Their budget-friendly products are also available at select fashion retailers, including Anthropologie and Nordstrom, and famous fans include Jessica Alba and Julia Roberts. You'll get free shipping and returns on orders of $35 or more.

On the hunt for new jewelry at a great price? BaubleBar is offering tons of summer statement jewelry in styles for under $25.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite pieces of BaubleBar jewelry (most) you can grab right now for less than $25.

Shop all sale items at BaubleBar.

Mini Laniyah Drop Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Mini Laniyah Drop Earrings BaubleBar Not your typical diamonds. These beaded drop earrings are the must-have mini version of BaubleBar's best-selling Laniyah Drops. REGULARLY $38 $15 at BaubleBar

STARRY NIGHT DROP EARRINGS BaubleBar BaubleBar STARRY NIGHT DROP EARRINGS BaubleBar The Starry Night Drop Earrings feature a gold star-shaped top stud with crystals and rows of bright crystal fringe. You will look and feel like a shooting star earrings. REGULARLY $36 $18 at BaubleBar

Annie Pearl Beaded Headband BaubleBar BaubleBar Annie Pearl Beaded Headband BaubleBar Every woman needs a modern day crown. The Annie Beaded Headband features shining rows of glass pearls and sparkling beadwork. REGULARLY $48 $24 at BaubleBar

Almina 18k Gold Vermeil Ring Set Of 3 BaubleBar Madewell Almina 18k Gold Vermeil Ring Set Of 3 BaubleBar There are three rings that make up the set of BaubleBar's Almina 18k Gold Vermeil Ring Set which are hand-crafted using 18K gold and sterling silver. $84 at BaubleBar

Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings BaubleBar These BaubleBar Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings will add a bit of class and polish every time you wear these beauties. Get them now for 50% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $36 $18 at BaubleBar

Marigold Drop Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Marigold Drop Earrings BaubleBar An understated statement earring is a seasonal staple during the summer. The Marigold Drop Earrings feature columns of beautiful beaded and floral motifs. REGULARLY $44 $20 at BaubleBar

Coraline Drop Earrings Baublebar Baublebar Coraline Drop Earrings Baublebar A starfish silhouette is embellished with beads to make these earrings look and feel decidedly chic and impossibly on-trend. ORIGINALLY $34 $15 at BaubleBar

Celestial Drops BaubleBar BaubleBar Celestial Drops BaubleBar These blingy Celestial Drop earrings have crystal accents and shine to spare. Plus, they're available in a clip-on style. REGULARLY $36 $19.95 at BaubleBar

Baublebar Adjustable Face Mask Set Baublebar Baublebar Baublebar Adjustable Face Mask Set Baublebar Safety first, style second. Baublebar's non-medical face masks were designed by the BaubleBar team to be soft, breathable, and comfortable. Each reusable face mask is double layered with comfortable adjustable ear loops. $12 for 2 at Baublebar

