Not only has Bebe Rexha not had plastic surgery, but she says she's "scared to go under the knife."

The 29-year-old singer covers the June issue ofHealth, and inside the magazine, she sets the record straight on plastic surgery rumors.

"I think it's funny," she says, adding that a stylist friend of hers will report back that clients have accused her of butt implants. "I've never had my butt done. I've never had my nose done. Actually, I have a deviated septum, and I keep getting sinus infections, and I’m scared to get that [fixed]. I'm scared to go under the knife -- I don’t want it to mess up my nose!"

"If I got work done, I would definitely say it. I definitely want to get my boobs lifted one day. If it makes me feel better and sexy? I'm like, do whatever you want," she adds.

It's been a journey to self-acceptance for Rexha, who admits she struggled with body image at times.

"Ever since I was little, I've been thicker. When I first got signed to one of my deals, my managers were like, 'Are you ready to get into boot-camp shape?' I was like, 'Sure! What does that mean?' They told me to lose 20 pounds, and it kind of messed me up," she explains. "I went through a point of really not liking myself, and I still have my moments -- but I just started trying to be nice to myself and doing things every day."

"I walk around the house in just underwear and a bra. My therapist told me, 'You should walk around naked; it helps.' I'm like, 'I can't do that yet!'" Rexha jokes.

The "Say My Name" singer says she's noticed a few pop stars who are "super thin," and while she used to thinner, she was "just miserable."

"I was always cold, never eating; I had no a**. Now I look at those pictures like, 'Oh my God, I was so skinny.' But I wouldn't go back there," she shares. "Even for this shoot…a lot of people would probably kill themselves working out... I've just been enjoying my life. Then I was kind of bummed because I weighed myself. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, dammit, I gained, like, six pounds, and I have my Health shoot!' But then I was like, 'You know what, when will I ever be ready?' That's just nonsense. I think you have to do what's best for you."

Rexha tells it like it is, whether it's owning up to balancing her eating habits with a good workout, or recently calling out designers for refusing to dress her for the GRAMMYs.

"I was hurt. There are a lot of showrooms that lend out dresses. And they're the meanest people sometimes. I shouldn't say that because now I'm probably never gonna get anything loaned to me. Some of them are incredible, but some are so gossipy. I made that [Instagram] video because I was upset," she expresses.

As for her blasting a married athlete for texting her, Rexha said her post (in which she never named the man) had his manager scared, but she was never planning to release his name.

"It's hard [to date in the spotlight]. I think me being so outspoken scares a lot of guys. A lot of times, guys want a girl who's soft and reserved -- and that's not me. I have no filter. I'll say what I want. I don't have time for bullsh*t," says Rexha, who hasn't defined her sexuality, but calls herself fluid. "Right now, I want to be in a relationship, and I feel like I can't because I've worked so hard -- I don't want my attention to go to anything other than my career."

See more on Rexha in the video below.

