Adam Levine’s daughters are very proud of him!

Just one day after the Maroon 5 frontman rocked the Super Bowl Halftime show, his wife, Behati Prinsloo, took to Instagram to share some sweet moments of the special night.

The 30-year-old model posted a photo of the couple’s two girls, Dusty, 2, and Gio, 11 months, sitting on the floor, watching their dad rock out on a large TV screen.

“We love you dada!!!! #superbowl53,” Prinsloo captioned the precious photo.

She also shared a photo of the stadium with the large “M,” writing, “Insane moment seeing that M on the field #superbowl53 @maroon5 @travisscott @bigboi.”

Prinsloo capped things off with a sweet photo of a shirtless Levine embracing his wife, presumably at the end of the show, writing, “No words can describe all of this…. I love you…”

Maroon 5’s performance was greeted with mixed reviews, but that didn’t stop Levine from giving his critics a shoutout on Instagram shortly after.

“We thank our critics for always pushing us to do better,” he wrote in a lengthy post.

